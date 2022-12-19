USA Loses More Rigs
The U.S. dropped another four rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on December 16.
Offshore rigs dropped by three and land rigs dropped by one week on week, taking the total U.S. rig count down to 776, the count showed. This total rig figure is made up of 759 land rigs, 15 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs, Baker Hughes highlighted. Of the total rig figure, 620 rigs are classified as oil rigs, 154 are classified as gas rigs and two are classified as miscellaneous rigs.
Canada’s rig count reduced by three week on week, taking its total figure to 199 rigs, according to Baker Hughes, which showed that 124 of these rigs are categorized as oil rigs and 75 are categorized as gas rigs. The total North America rig figure was shown to have dropped by seven week on week to 975.
North America has added 229 rigs year on year, with the U.S. responsible for 197 of these additions and Canada responsible for 32, Baker Hughes revealed in its latest count. Of the yearly U.S. additions, 145 were oil rigs, 50 were gas rigs and two were miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes pointed out. Canada was shown to have added 20 oil rigs and 13 gas rigs year on year, and dropped one miscellaneous rig.
Baker Hughes’ previous rig count, which was released on December 9, also revealed that the U.S. dropped four rigs week on week. In the rig count before that, which was released on December 2, Baker Hughes revealed that the U.S. rig count stayed flat at 784 rigs. This rig count broke a cycle of additions for the U.S., which saw the country add rigs for several consecutive weeks.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
