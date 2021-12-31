USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
Exxon Mobil Corp. was granted another oil loan from the U.S. strategic reserves under President Joe Biden’s effort to ease pain at the gasoline pump.
Exxon was awarded 2 million barrels as part of the crude-exchange program announced in November after gasoline prices touched a seven-year high. The latest grant brings the total awarded to date to 7 million barrels, or 22% of the maximum amount on offer of 32 million, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
Under the program, refiners can take oil on loan on condition they return an equal amount between 2022 and 2024. Exxon previously accessed 4.8 million SPR barrels while Marathon Petroleum Corp. borrowed 250,000.
The government is separately offering 18 million barrels from the reserve for sale. The tender closes Jan. 4.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Where Will the WTI Oil Price be at End 2022?
- Energy Transfer Must Pay $410MM for Scrapped Merger
- Commercial Net Pay Found Onshore Egypt
- Kuwait Candidate for OPEC Chief Has Wide Support
- TDI-Brooks Finishes Gulf of Mexico Geotechnical Program
- NS2 Ready for Gas Exports
- Sustained Demand Recovery Path to Remain Fragile
- China Cuts Crude Oil Import Quota
- Gulf Arab Energy Firms Borrow $30.5B in 2021
- Crude Extends Win Streak
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
- Pioneer Natural Resources Closes $3B+ Deal
- Where Will the WTI Oil Price be at End 2022?
- Chevron Dishes Out Extensions For Shelf Drilling Rig Duo
- Energy Transfer Must Pay $410MM for Scrapped Merger
- Oil Rises in Thin Trade
- Gas Tankers Hauling USA Fuel Crowd Europe-Bound Sea Lanes
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Aramco Signs $15.5B Gas Pipeline Deal
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
- Sembcorp Marine, Bechtel To Construct Modules For Pluto LNG Train 2