House lawmakers made public a massive transportation bill Sunday that would impose new fees on electric vehicles.

House lawmakers made public a massive transportation bill Sunday that would impose new fees on electric vehicles as gasoline prices surge following the Iran war.

The roughly $580 billion legislation, released as part of a deal between Democratic and Republican members of the House transportation committee, would impose an annual registration fee of $130, gradually rising biennially to $150, per electric vehicle and as much as $50 for hybrids.

Committee leaders said in a statement the levy was needed to ensure all highway users “pay their share” as part of an effort to supplant the gas tax to help pay for transportation projects.

The proposal drew criticism from environmental groups, including Evergreen Action, which argued the measure would discourage drivers from purchasing electric vehicles.

“For households watching their fuel costs climb week after week, switching to an electric vehicle could save them thousands a year on fuel and maintenance,” the group said. “Instead of investing in solutions that would offer more affordable commuting options and cut pollution, this bill does the opposite.”

The average national price for regular gasoline has surged since the US and Israel’s attack on Iran in February, reaching $4.52 a gallon as of May 17. The conflict has disrupted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas flowed before the war.

Senate Democrats have also opposed fees on electric vehicles, setting up a potential clash between the two chambers.

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee plans to vote this week on the 1,000 page measure, which was released in draft form. Current highway bill funding expires Sept. 30.