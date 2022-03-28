USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has announced that the U.S. condemns Houthi attacks launched against Saudi Arabia’s civil infrastructure on March 25.
“Unprovoked Houthi attacks against Saudi Aramco’s oil storage facilities in Jeddah as well as attacks against civil facilities in Jizan, Najran, and Dhahran are acts of terrorism aimed to prolong the suffering of the Yemeni people,” Sullivan said in a statement posted on the White House website.
“[These] attacks, just like the attacks against water treatment plants and energy infrastructure on March 19 and 20, were clearly enabled by Iran in violation of UN Security Council resolutions prohibiting the import of weapons into Yemen,” he added in the statement.
“Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni Government have endorsed multiple UN calls for ceasefires and de-escalation over the last year. The Houthis continue to reject these calls and respond with terrorist acts and military offensives, all of which extend the Yemen conflict and the consequent humanitarian crisis,” Sullivan went on to say.
In a statement posted on the U.S. State Department’s website on March 25, U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken “strongly” condemned last week’s ”multiple Houthi terrorist attacks on Saudi Arabia”.
“At a time when the parties should be focused on de-escalation and bringing needed life-saving relief to the Yemeni people ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, the Houthis continue their destructive behavior and reckless terrorist attacks striking civilian infrastructure,” Blinken said in a government statement.
“We will continue to work with our Saudi partners to strengthen their defenses while also seeking to advance a durable end to the conflict, improve lives, and create the space for Yemenis to determine their own future collectively,” he added in the statement.
Rigzone has asked Aramco for comment on the March 25 attack but has not received a response at the time of writing.
The incident took place on the weekend of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche circuit. Following discussions with all the teams and drivers, Formula 1 and the FIA confirmed that the event would continue as scheduled.
Last month, the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team and Aramco announced a long-term strategic partnership. The deal includes team sponsorship rights, a licensing agreement, as well as exclusive branding and endorsement rights for Aramco fuels and lubricants, Aramco noted in a company statement at the time.
Editor | Rigzone
