USA Hurricane Center Issues Advisories
The U.S. National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Three, which is located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.
As of 4am CDT on Friday June 18, Potential Tropical Cyclone Three’s maximum sustained winds were 30 knots/35 mph, according to the center, which noted that the potential cyclone’s formation chance through 48 hours and five days is high at 90 percent.
“The system is expected to produce heavy rainfall, considerable flash, urban, and small stream flooding beginning today and continuing through the weekend along the central Gulf coast, with flood impacts spreading northeastward into the Southern Appalachians,” the center stated in a key message posted on its website.
“Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin today in areas near and well to the east of the center along portions of the central Gulf Coast from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Okaloosa/Walton County line, Florida, including New Orleans,” the message went on to state.
Last month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) revealed that its Climate Prediction Center was forecasting another above normal Atlantic hurricane season. Forecasters predicted a 60 percent chance of an above normal season, a 30 percent chance of a near normal season, and a 10 percent chance of a below normal season, NOOA highlighted. The organization noted, however, that experts do not anticipate the historic level of storm activity seen in 2020.
For 2021, a likely range of 13 to 20 named storms, of which six to 10 could become hurricanes, including three to five major hurricanes, is expected. NOAA said it provides these ranges with a 70 percent confidence. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, NOOA highlighted.
Several storms affected U.S. oil and gas production in 2020, including Storm Zeta, Hurricane Delta, Hurricane Sally, Hurricane Laura, and Tropical Storm Cristobal.
