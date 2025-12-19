USA House Passes SPEED Act

The Standardizing Permitting and Expediting Economic Development (SPEED) Act has passed the U.S. House of Representatives.

H.R. 4776, also known as the Standardizing Permitting and Expediting Economic Development (SPEED) Act, has passed the U.S. House of Representatives with a vote of 221-196, the congress.gov website shows.

A summary of the act on the site states that this bill “limits the scope of the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) and modifies the environmental review of major federal actions under NEPA to generally limit the number of federal actions that trigger NEPA review and to expedite the review process”.

The congress.gov site shows that 210 Republicans and 11 Democrats voted for the bill and one Republican and 195 Democrats voted against it. The SPEED Act still needs to pass the Senate and go to the U.S. president to become law, the site shows.

In a statement posted on its website, the American Petroleum Institute (API) welcomed the passage of the SPEED Act, calling it “a critical step toward modernizing a federal permitting system”.

“We applaud the House for advancing the SPEED Act, a bipartisan, commonsense step toward fixing a federal permitting system that’s long been broken,” API President and CEO Mike Sommers said in the statement.

“By modernizing NEPA and reducing duplicative reviews and litigation, this bill restores certainty and helps unlock the infrastructure needed to deliver affordable, reliable energy and meet growing demand,” he added.

In a statement sent to Rigzone late Thursday, Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) President Ed Longanecker said, “on behalf of our nearly 3,000 members, TIPRO applauds the passage of H.R. 4776 in the U.S. House of Representatives”.

“Comprehensive permitting reform is a strategic imperative for our country and industry. Without it, America’s energy sector, particularly oil and natural gas, cannot operate at the pace or scale needed to meet domestic needs, support allies abroad, or ensure long-term affordability for consumers,” he added.

In another statement sent to Rigzone yesterday, Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) President and CEO Edith Naegele said “IPAA applauds the House for passage of the SPEED Act”, adding that it “is a much-needed answer to years of independent oil and natural gas producers’ concerns on the permitting of energy infrastructure”.

National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) President Erik Milito said in another statement sent to Rigzone on Thursday, “today’s House passage of the SPEED Act reflects growing bipartisan recognition that America’s permitting system needs modernization”.

“Permitting certainty is essential to keeping investment, jobs, and energy production in the United States, and the House vote is an important step in that direction,” he added.

“As the Senate takes up this legislation, it is essential that congress work collaboratively to deliver the strongest possible permitting reform, one that provides real certainty, avoids unintended consequences, and supports investment across the full spectrum of America’s energy economy,” he continued.

“A durable, effective permitting framework is foundational to the nation’s economic strength, global competitiveness, and energy dominance,” Milito went on to state.

American Exploration & Production Council (AXPC) CEO Anne Bradbury said in a statement sent to Rigzone on Thursday, “today’s vote marks a turning point to fix America’s broken permitting system and lower energy costs for every American”.

“AXPC applauds the House for passing Chairman Bruce Westerman and Representative Jared Golden’s SPEED Act, a bipartisan breakthrough to responsibly streamline environmental reviews and end permitting lawfare that stifles all forms of energy development and drives up costs for American families,” Bradbury added.

In a statement posted on the Energy Workforce and Technology Council (EWTC) website yesterday, EWTC President Tim Tarpley said, “passing permitting reform is no longer just an economic need, it is a critical national security issue”.

Hillary Bright, Executive Director for Turn Forward, which describes itself on its site as “an independent, nonprofit organization advancing a bold vision for American offshore wind power as a cornerstone of an all of the above energy strategy”, said “permitting delays remain one of the greatest obstacles to advancing U.S. energy projects that are essential to meeting the unprecedented demand on our nation’s electrical grid”.

“The Senate now has a critical opportunity to advance permitting reform and deliver the certainty needed to unlock investment and accelerate large-scale energy development,” Bright added.

“America faces skyrocketing energy demand. Offshore wind projects offer a proven way to provide utility-scale power to densely populated areas where a diversity of resources is needed to avoid grid disruptions and rising utility costs. Now is the time to bring more viable, scalable, American sources of energy online,” Bright continued.

In a statement posted on its website on Thursday, the Sierra Club, which describes itself as “the most enduring and influential grassroots environmental organization in the United States”, criticized the SPEED Act and highlighted a letter sent by more than 150 environmental and community groups to congress opposing the act.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com