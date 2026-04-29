USA Has More Natural Gas Than It Can Use

In the heart of U.S. shale country, gas is so plentiful that producers have to pay buyers to take it off their hands.

As the Iran war strangles natural gas supplies, countries across Asia and Africa are rationing fuel and enduring blackouts. In Europe, the conflict is raising the risk of an energy crunch this winter.

Thousands of miles away, in the heart of US shale country, gas is so plentiful that producers have to pay buyers to take it off their hands.

Drillers in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico have helped make the US the world’s largest oil producer. In the process, they’ve also glutted the region with natural gas, which is extracted there as a byproduct of crude.

There's so much gas, in fact, that it exceeds available pipeline capacity to get the fuel to customers or export terminals on the coast. The result: producers literally can't give it away. Permian gas prices aren't merely cheap — they're negative. In other words, sellers are paying customers. While it’s not the first time that gas contracts in the region have gone subzero, prices are now lower than ever.

The phenomenon feeds into the broader US market. Benchmark futures, already low by international standards, have slipped 10% since the Middle East conflict began. That’s in stark contrast to Europe, where futures have surged about 40%, and Asia, where they’ve jumped more than 50% as nations struggle to secure enough gas to run power plants and heat homes.

With new pipelines slated to start up this year, negative Permian prices won’t last forever. But they reveal a gas bounty so massive that it’s not only insulating the US from war-driven energy shocks, but actually creating an economic tailwind. Cheap supplies of gas — a key manufacturing input and a major player in meeting power demand from artificial intelligence — stand to give the US an edge over countries facing fuel shortages.

“US gas prices have not just remained lower than global benchmarks, but have remained insulated from the volatility” of major global gas and import markets in Europe and Asia, said Chris Louney, director of global commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets. “This comparative energy security is beneficial for domestic industry that relies on natural gas as a feedstock or form of industrial grade heat, and increasingly power-hungry industries such as AI and data centers.”

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Americans are grappling with soaring power bills already, but without the glut of natural gas, those costs would be even higher. And while US consumers have been hit with broader inflation — including higher gasoline prices at the pump — as the Iran war upends the oil market, cheap natural gas is muting the impact, with utility gas prices falling 0.9% in March’s Consumer Price Index report.

Economic Benefits

Soaring production from shale basins including the Permian has propelled US oil and natural gas output to all-time highs. That supply has been a cornerstone of President Donald Trump’s push for American energy dominance, helping to create a buffer between the US and war-driven market convulsions.

In the Permian, gas prices have dipped below zero intermittently since 2019 as pipeline construction failed to keep pace with soaring production. But this year, negative pricing has been more pronounced than ever.

Permian gas hit an all-time low of -$9.60 per million British thermal units on April 24 while US benchmark futures have recently traded below $3.

Futures in Europe and Asia, meanwhile, are trading at about six times that level. Those higher prices are feeding directly into global inflation, pushing up the cost of electricity, heating and manufacturing. Goldman Sach Group Inc. estimates that a 10% increase in global liquefied natural gas prices adds about 8 basis points to global inflation and is a drag on economic growth.

Gas scarcity has even forced some fertilizer makers to rein back production, said Pablo Galante Escobar, head of liquefied natural gas at commodity trader Vitol. That risks “transferring the energy crisis into a food crisis,” he said at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Switzerland earlier this month.

Slovakia’s largest fertilizer producer, Duslo AS, said last month that it’s curbing ammonia output after gas prices surged. In India, fertilizer manufacturers including Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd. are beginning to cut production after Qatari supplies of liquefied natural gas, a key feedstock, were suspended.

But for the US, the picture looks much different.

The divergence between gas prices in America and the rest of the world “could mean the US economy will prove more resilient than expected this year,” Anna Wong, chief US economist at Bloomberg Economics, wrote in a research note. “Natural gas is more important to the manufacturing sector — particularly chemicals, fertilizers, electricity — than crude oil is.”

US petrochemical producers like Dow Inc. are among the companies benefiting from low-cost industrial gas, an important feedstock for chemicals manufacturing.

“Supply and feedstock into Asia and Europe are constrained, which is triggering price increases globally,” Dow Chief Operating Officer Karen Carter said on an April 23 earnings call. “It is also leading to increased production in the Americas and is providing Dow the opportunity to capture new business in Europe.”

Inexpensive gas is also putting downward pressure on the cost of electricity, and lower power prices stand to aid the buildout of data centers, Wong wrote. That could help assuage concern about soaring electricity costs tied to the AI boom — an issue that’s become a key concern for voters heading into the US midterm elections. The fuel is poised to be an asset for the US in its race against China for AI dominance, with data-center developers including Meta Platforms Inc. favoring gas over cleaner alternatives because of its reliability as a power source.

“The current market is highlighting a clear divergence — global natural gas prices are rising sharply, while US prices are even lower than when the Iran War began,” Jeremy Knop, chief financial officer of EQT Corp., the second-largest US gas producer by volume, said in an emailed statement. “That’s a direct result of the scale and efficiency of domestic supply.”

Producer Woes

For some US gas producers, however, low prices have been a drag on profits. Diamondback Energy Inc., a top Permian explorer, is “consciously moving away from Waha,” as the Permian pricing hub is known, and increasing its exposure to higher-priced markets near planned data centers, gas export facilities and population centers, executives said on an earnings call late last year.

“Investors want us to realize more than zero on our gas,” Diamondback CEO Kaes Van't Hof told attendees April 15 at an energy conference in Fort Worth, Texas. “We're an oil company. Most of our revenue comes from the oil side, but in a good year, gas is 5% of our revenue, and it's probably headed towards 10% or so.”

Even drillers outside the Permian are feeling the effects of low gas prices. Though EQT has touted the benefits of cheap US gas, the company announced plans earlier this month to cut quarterly production by 2% as gas prices languish, with domestic stockpiles well above the five-year average.

“In this environment, we are taking a disciplined approach to production, including modest production curtailments during the low-demand spring season to store supply for maximum deliverability during peak summer power demand,” Knop said.

As prices have fallen deeper into loss-making territory, flaring events — when operators burn off natural gas at the wellhead, releasing carbon dioxide into the environment — have spiked to seasonal multi-year highs, according to research firm Energy Aspects. While New Mexico has tight restrictions on flaring, Texas allows widespread exceptions to a state rule intended to limit the practice.

Flaring in the Permian rose 13% in the first quarter, the biggest jump for that time of year in data going back to 2019, according to research firm Rystad Energy.

“There’s a market failure here,” said Jon Goldstein, associate vice president for energy transition at the Environmental Defense Fund. “It makes no sense to be burning an energy resource that is needed around the world, and polluting the air, when we could be using that, putting it to productive use.”

For traders, who thrive on acute pricing dislocations like those between the Permian and other US gas hubs, the West Texas market has been fraught with opportunity and risk.

Traders who managed to book long-term capacity on pipelines shipping gas out of the Permian Basin and into higher-priced demand centers should be reaping windfall profits on any portion of those trades that isn’t hedged, said Josephine Mills, senior analyst at industry consultant Enverus.

But if unplanned pipeline maintenance prevents a trader from meeting obligations to deliver Permian gas, that trader will have to sell the trapped West Texas supply at negative prices while buying higher-priced gas to deliver to the counterparty. One gas trader, who asked not to be identified because he’s not authorized to speak to the media, said he lost over $300,000 in a week because of a recent Permian pipeline maintenance event.

New Pipelines

By the end of this year, negative West Texas gas prices may mostly be a thing of the past.

Forward prices for Waha gas show the hub flipping to positive in October, according to Intercontinental Exchange data. That’s around the time that the massive Blackcomb Pipeline — a gas conduit from the Permian to South Texas developed by a consortium of companies led by WhiteWater — is expected to enter service.

A wave of other pipeline projects is set to follow. Five new Permian conduits are set to bring about 11 billion cubic feet a day of capacity online by the end of 2028, equivalent to roughly 10% of total US gas production.

“As a result, you’ll see gas prices in the Permian higher than has been the case in many, many years,” said Amber McCullagh, a longtime North American natural gas markets analyst and founder of the independent blog Measured Depth.

Still, abundant shale production and limited export capacity mean US gas prices are poised to remain low relative to the rest of the world for years to come. Gas will average well below $4 through 2027, American government forecasts show, while production is poised to hit fresh records.

“With an ample resource base and a growing but still hard capacity limit on exports, this energy security looks both beneficial to the domestic economy and durable,” RBC’s Louney said.

To contact the authors of this story:

Julian Hast in Houston at jhast1@bloomberg.net

Emma Sanchez in Houston at esanchez180@bloomberg.net

Kevin Crowley in Houston at kcrowley1@bloomberg.net

Leonardo Nicoletti in New York at lnicoletti3@bloomberg.net