USA Has Arsenal of Tools to Battle High Oil Prices

If the U.S. doesn’t get OPEC+ to respond to its pledge for more output, it has its own arsenal of tools to deploy to battle high prices of refined oil products.

That’s according to Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson, who made the statement in a comment sent to Rigzone on Monday.

“We could see a short-term bump of strategic petroleum reserves, export bans on particular products during the energy crunch, or perhaps a faster march toward monetary tightening and a stronger dollar, which would provide some downward pressure on prices and potentially alleviate any economic growth barriers of oil prices above $80 Brent,” Dickson said in the statement.

“Nevertheless, a release of Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) from the U.S. would likely only have a temporary bearish effect on prompt prices and is not a lasting solution for an imbalance between supply and demand,” Dickson added.

The Rystad Energy analyst also highlighted that China could react to OPEC+ with a release of its own strategic reserves.

“In September 2021, China held its very first auction from its strategic petroleum reserves, and though the volume of seven million barrels was by no means a market mover, the event itself marked a historical pivot and signaled that China is willing to be an active speculator on the oil market,” Dickson said in the statement.

“However, China, which has been actively stocking up on crude inventories the past year and a half after the spectacular oil price crash of April 2020, may want to stay on the cautious side and keep inventories for a rainier day,” Dickson added.

“A release from the strategic reserve could help bolster Chinese inventories but given that the actual storage levels are not public, the market reaction would be purely psychological rather than technical,” Dickson continued.

Moves by the U.S. or China to release strategic reserves will likely only be communicated after Tuesday this week and the publication of the EIA’s short-term petroleum outlook report, Dickson noted. The analyst added, however, that in today’s current market tightness, neither China nor the U.S., can single-handedly quell high oil prices.

“For the market to turn bearish, a coordinated government intervention policy is needed, especially if OPEC+ producers continue to whistle carelessly through winter’s rising prices,” Dickson said.

In a separate statement sent to Rigzone on Friday, Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen, outlined that OPEC+’s decision to keep its supply policy intact increased the chance of the U.S. and China intervening in the physical market, including tapping of their strategic crude reserves.

At its latest meeting on November 4, the OPEC+ group reconfirmed its production adjustment plan and its decision to increase overall production by 400,000 barrels per day in December. The group is next scheduled to meet on December 2.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com