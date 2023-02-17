USA Gulf of Mexico Vito Project Comes Online

Vito has an estimated peak production of 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, according to Shell.

Shell Offshore Inc, a subsidiary of Shell plc, has announced that production has started at the Shell-operated Vito floating production facility in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Vito is the company’s first deepwater platform in the Gulf of Mexico to employ a simplified, cost-efficient host design, Shell noted in a statement posted on its website. The company highlighted in the statement that, in 2015, the Vito development’s original host design was rescoped and simplified, which Shell said resulted in a reduction of approximately 80 percent in CO 2 emissions over the lifetime of the facility as well as a cost reduction of more than 70 percent from the original host concept.

Vito has an estimated peak production of 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, according to Shell, which pointed out that the current estimated recoverable resource volume of the Vito development is 290 million barrels of oil equivalent.

“Vito is an excellent example of how we are approaching our projects to meet the energy demands of today and tomorrow, while remaining resilient as we work toward achieving net zero emissions by 2050,” Zoe Yujnovich, Shell’s Upstream Director, said in a company statement.

“Building on more than 40 years of deep-water expertise, projects like Vito enable us to generate greater value from the Gulf of Mexico, where our production has amongst the lowest greenhouse gas intensity in the world for producing oil,” Yujnovich added in the statement.

The Vito development is owned by Shell Offshore Inc, with a 63.11 percent operated interest, and Equinor, which holds a 36.89 percent stake.

Commenting on Vito’s start-up, Chris Golden, Equinor’s U.S. country manager, said, “Vito is a first-class asset in a key producing region for Equinor”.

“The U.S. Gulf of Mexico delivers some of Equinor’s highest-value barrels, helping us meet society’s critical energy needs while maintaining our focus on reducing emissions towards becoming a net-zero energy company by 2050,” Golden added.

The Vito field spans four Outer Continental Shelf blocks in the Mississippi Canyon and is located at a depth of more than 4,000 feet of water, Shell’s website shows. The field was originally discovered in 2009 and Shell announced a final investment decision on the Vito project in April 2018, Shell’s site highlights.

Leading USA GOM Operator

Shell describes itself as the leading operator in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for oil and gas production. Back in March 2022, Shell Offshore Inc announced the start of production at PowerNap, which was described by Shell at the time as a tie-back to the Shell-operated Olympus production hub in the “prolific” Mars Corridor. In a company statement in March last year, Shell outlined that PowerNap had an estimated peak production of 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

“Shell has been producing in the Mars Corridor for more than 25 years, and we continue to find ways to unlock even more value there,” Yujnovich said in March 2022.

“PowerNap strengthens a core Upstream position that is critical to achieving our Powering Progress strategy and ensuring we can supply the stable, secure energy resources the world needs today and in the future,” Yujnovich added at the time.

In December 2021, Shell Offshore Inc announced a discovery at the Blacktip North prospect in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The Blacktip North well encountered approximately 300 feet net oil pay at multiple levels, Shell noted in a company statement at the time, adding that evaluation was ongoing to further define development options.

