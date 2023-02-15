USA Gulf of Mexico Adds Multiple Rigs
The U.S. Gulf of Mexico added six rigs week on week, Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on February 10, revealed.
The latest additions take the total U.S. Gulf of Mexico rig count up to 18, according to Baker Hughes, which highlighted that the total U.S. rig count increased by two week on week. Although the country added six offshore rigs week on week, it dropped four land rigs during the same time period, Baker Hughes outlined.
The total U.S. rig count now stands at 761, comprising 741 land rigs, 18 offshore rigs, and two inland water rigs, Baker Hughes revealed in the rig count. This total rig count is made up of 609 oil rigs, 150 gas rigs, and two miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes revealed.
Canada added one rig week on week, according to Baker Hughes, which pegged the total Canada rig count at 250, comprising 161 oil rigs and 89 gas rigs. The total North America rig count now stands at 1,011 rigs, Baker Hughes outlined in the latest count.
Looking at year ago levels, North America has added 157 rigs, Baker Hughes revealed. The U.S. was shown to have driven these additions by adding 126 rigs – made up of 93 oil rigs, 32 gas rigs, and one miscellaneous rig – while Canada was shown to have added 31 rigs – comprising 24 oil rigs and seven gas rigs.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
