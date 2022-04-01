USA Government Comments on Gulf of Mexico Lease Program

The U.S. Department of the Interior sent a statement after Rigzone asked if its five-year program for leasing in the Gulf of Mexico would lapse.

The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) is actively developing its five-year program for leasing in the Gulf of Mexico, a DOI spokesperson has outlined in a statement sent to Rigzone.

“In the meantime, of the more than 11 million acres of offshore federal waters already under lease, more than three-quarters (75.58 percent or 8.29 million acres) are non-producing,” the spokesperson added in the statement.

The DOI sent its statement after Rigzone asked if the DOI’s five-year program for leasing in the Gulf of Mexico would lapse. Rigzone also asked the DOI if the next five-year offshore leasing program was behind schedule, but the DOI did not make reference to the question in its response.

Earlier this week, in a statement posted on its website, the American Petroleum Institute (API) outlined that the next five-year Gulf of Mexico offshore leasing program was “well behind schedule”. According to a new analysis by the API and the National Ocean Industries Association, we could see jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue if there is a lapse in the Gulf of Mexico program.

The Gulf of Mexico continues to be the United States’ primary offshore source of oil and gas, the DOI’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) notes on its website, adding that the region generates about 97 percent of all U.S. outer continental shelf oil and gas production. Since 2017, Gulf of Mexico lease sales have generated more than $1 billion in total bonus high bids from offshore leasing, BOEM’s website highlights.

Back in February last year, BOEM announced that it was rescinding the record of decision for Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Lease Sale 257. The decision, which BOEM noted had been made in response to U.S. President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 14008, paused planning for the sale, which was expected to occur in March 2021. In September 2021, BOEM outlined that it would hold Lease Sale 257 on November 17, 2021, in compliance with an order from a U.S. District Court. On November 17, BOEM announced that Lease Sale 257 generated $191,688,984 in high bids for 308 tracts covering 1.7 million acres in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

