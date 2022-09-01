USA Gets Warrant to Seize Boeing Owned by Lukoil
The US government is seeking to seize a Boeing 737 aircraft owned by Russian oil company Lukoil PJSC for allegedly violating sanctions imposed on Moscow after the invasion of Ukraine.
The Justice Department announced Wednesday it had obtained a warrant to seize the aircraft, which is valued at $45 million and bears the tail number VP-CLR. The aircraft “flew into and out of Russia in violation of the Department of Commerce’s sanctions against Russia,” the US government said.
According to the Justice Department, the jet last entered the US in March 2019 when it carried Lukoil executives, including an unidentified Russian oligarch, to Houston. The company didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Vagit Alekperov, who has an estimated net worth of $19.4 billion, resigned as Lukoil’s chief executive officer in April after being hit by Western sanctions. More recently, billionaire Leonid Fedun stepped down as the company’s vice president of strategy.
The US and its allies have been seizing luxury assets owned by wealthy Russians and corporations since the invasion of Ukraine. In June, a $325 million superyacht that’s tied to Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov and which was seized by US authorities in Fiji sailed into a port in Southern California.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Lukoil Chairman Dies After Hospital Window Fall
- Slow Start to 2022 North Atlantic Hurricane Season
- European Gas Markets Take Sigh of Relief
- ADNOC Awards $1.83 Bn In Deals For Drilling-related Services
- ADES Buys Seven Jack-Up Rigs From Seadrill
- USA Gets Warrant to Seize Boeing Owned by Lukoil
- Surprise Oil Spill Response Test for Exxon In California
- China Looking To Reach 477MW Floating Wind Capacity By 2026
- USA Investing $10.5B To Strengthen Its Electric Grid
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Diesel Pinch Looms
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Emergency Declared After BP Refinery Fire
- Neptune Makes Third Discovery Near Gjoa Field
- Climate Activists Plotting To Negate Manchin Oil Lease Mandate
- TotalEnergies Denies Involvement In Supplying Russian Jets With Fuel
- This Week's Oil Price Moves Explained
- Iran May Drain Offshore Oil Cache If Deal Reached
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015