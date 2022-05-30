USA Gasoline Surges to Fresh Record
US gasoline prices surged to another fresh record, the latest blow to motorists heading into the summer driving season.
Average retail prices in the US reached $4.619 per gallon as of Monday, according to the latest data from the American Automobile Association. That’s up from $4.178 a gallon a month ago and is about 52% higher than a year-earlier.
President Joe Biden has vowed to do everything in his power to fight record-setting gasoline and diesel prices, including releasing millions of barrels of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve. However, costs have continued to rise, adding fresh pain at the pump for drivers.
Nymex gasoline futures also gained in trading on Monday morning, reaching as high as 403.33 cents a gallon -- in what would be another record if they settled at that level. Crude benchmarks Brent and WTI also rose, buoyed by China easing lockdown restrictions and a European Union proposal to ban Russian shipments.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers
- New Shell Gas Project To Boost Prelude FLNG Supplies
- How Will UK Windfall Tax Hit Big Oil Cash Flows?
- ONGC To Invest Billions In Exploration Activities
- BW Offshore, Saipem Closing In On Gato Do Mato FPSO Supply Deal
- Market Watchers Eye Holiday Weekend Driving Demand
- USA Gasoline Surges to Fresh Record
- Is Biden Still Trying to Convince Saudis to Increase Oil Production?
- ADNOC Drilling Buys More Rigs
- New Floating Offshore Wind Research Partnership Formed
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Oil Inventories Down to Dangerously Low Point
- USA Fuelmakers Shifting Into Higher Gear
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Shots Fired During Tanker Loading
- FERC Approves Gas Pipeline Projects To Increase U.S. Exports
- World's Oil Growth Engine Is About to Slow
- NPD Grants Slew of Drilling Permits
- Saudi Arabia Making $1B From Oil Exports Every Day
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Oil Inventories Down to Dangerously Low Point
- USA Fuelmakers Shifting Into Higher Gear
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices