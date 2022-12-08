USA Gasoline Price Now Lower Than Year Ago Average

The state with the lowest average gasoline price, as of December 8, is Texas.

The U.S. regular gasoline price average is now lower than it was a year ago, according to the AAA gas prices website.

As of December 8 the regular gasoline price average is $3.329 per gallon, compared to the average price of $3.343 per gallon a year ago, the site showed. Yesterday’s average was $3.355 per gallon, the week ago average was $3.470 per gallon and the month ago average was $3.804 per gallon, the site highlighted. The highest recorded average price of regular gasoline was seen on June 14 at $5.016 per gallon, the AAA website pointed out.

The state with the lowest average gasoline price, as of December 8, is Texas, at $2.761 per gallon, while the state with the highest average gasoline price is Hawaii, at $5.173 per gallon, according to the AAA site.

In a press briefing on December 7, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted that gas prices had hit the lowest levels since January.

“The national average is 3.36 bucks per gallon, down about $1.66 per gallon since June and about 18 cents below where they were when Putin invaded Ukraine,” the press secretary said yesterday.

“In 11 states, the average gas price is $2.99 or less,” Jean-Pierre added.

In a statement posted the AAA gas prices website on December 5, AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said gas prices were dropping sharply and were only a nickel more per gallon than a year ago but warned that OPEC+’s move could slow this decline.

“However, the gas price will likely soon be lower than it was a year ago,” Gross predicted on December 5.

On December 5, U.S. President Joe Biden noted in a Tweet that the national average price of gas was $3.40 a gallon, which he highlighted was “the lowest since early February and lower than when Putin invaded Ukraine”.

As of today, the national average price of gas is $3.40 a gallon – the lowest since early February and lower than when Putin invaded Ukraine. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 5, 2022

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com