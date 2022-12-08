USA Gasoline Price Now Lower Than Year Ago Average
The U.S. regular gasoline price average is now lower than it was a year ago, according to the AAA gas prices website.
As of December 8 the regular gasoline price average is $3.329 per gallon, compared to the average price of $3.343 per gallon a year ago, the site showed. Yesterday’s average was $3.355 per gallon, the week ago average was $3.470 per gallon and the month ago average was $3.804 per gallon, the site highlighted. The highest recorded average price of regular gasoline was seen on June 14 at $5.016 per gallon, the AAA website pointed out.
The state with the lowest average gasoline price, as of December 8, is Texas, at $2.761 per gallon, while the state with the highest average gasoline price is Hawaii, at $5.173 per gallon, according to the AAA site.
In a press briefing on December 7, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted that gas prices had hit the lowest levels since January.
“The national average is 3.36 bucks per gallon, down about $1.66 per gallon since June and about 18 cents below where they were when Putin invaded Ukraine,” the press secretary said yesterday.
“In 11 states, the average gas price is $2.99 or less,” Jean-Pierre added.
In a statement posted the AAA gas prices website on December 5, AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said gas prices were dropping sharply and were only a nickel more per gallon than a year ago but warned that OPEC+’s move could slow this decline.
“However, the gas price will likely soon be lower than it was a year ago,” Gross predicted on December 5.
On December 5, U.S. President Joe Biden noted in a Tweet that the national average price of gas was $3.40 a gallon, which he highlighted was “the lowest since early February and lower than when Putin invaded Ukraine”.
As of today, the national average price of gas is $3.40 a gallon – the lowest since early February and lower than when Putin invaded Ukraine.— President Biden (@POTUS) December 5, 2022
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
