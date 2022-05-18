USA Gasoline Price Hits Another Record
The average price of regular gasoline in the U.S. hit another record high on Wednesday, coming in at $4.56 per gallon, according to the AAA gas prices website.
On May 10, the average price of the commodity hit a record of $4.37 per gallon, before climbing to $4.40 per gallon on May 11 and $4.52 per gallon on May 17, the AAA site showed. The site’s highest recorded average price for regular gasoline in the U.S. prior to May 10 was $4.33 per gallon, which was seen on March 11.
As of May 18, California was the state with the highest average regular gasoline price at $6.05 per gallon, according to the AAA gas prices site, which highlighted that Mono was the county with the highest average regular gasoline price in the state at $7.00 per gallon.
Average diesel prices in the U.S. also hit a new record high on May 18 of $5.57 per gallon, according to the AAA gas prices site.
On Monday, the RAC highlighted that diesel prices in the UK had reached a record high of 180.29 pence ($2.21) per liter. The RAC pointed out that the price move came less than two months after UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a five pence ($0.06) per liter cut on the average price of fuel. The previous UK diesel price high was recorded on March 23 at 179.90 pence ($2.207), the RAC outlined.
The RAC’s fuel price watch tool currently puts the UK unleaded price at 167.64 pence ($2.09) per liter and the UK diesel price at 180.88 pence ($2.25) per liter. The tool warns, however, that both of these prices are “likely to rise”.
The AAA Gas Prices website describes itself as a public service of the largest motoring and leisure travel membership organization in the U.S. Founded in 1897 as the Automobile Club of Great Britain, the RAC provides a range of services, including breakdown assistance and insurance.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
