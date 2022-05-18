USA Gasoline Price Hits Another Record

The average price of regular gasoline in the U.S. hit another record high on Wednesday.

The average price of regular gasoline in the U.S. hit another record high on Wednesday, coming in at $4.56 per gallon, according to the AAA gas prices website.

On May 10, the average price of the commodity hit a record of $4.37 per gallon, before climbing to $4.40 per gallon on May 11 and $4.52 per gallon on May 17, the AAA site showed. The site’s highest recorded average price for regular gasoline in the U.S. prior to May 10 was $4.33 per gallon, which was seen on March 11.

As of May 18, California was the state with the highest average regular gasoline price at $6.05 per gallon, according to the AAA gas prices site, which highlighted that Mono was the county with the highest average regular gasoline price in the state at $7.00 per gallon.

Average diesel prices in the U.S. also hit a new record high on May 18 of $5.57 per gallon, according to the AAA gas prices site.

On Monday, the RAC highlighted that diesel prices in the UK had reached a record high of 180.29 pence ($2.21) per liter. The RAC pointed out that the price move came less than two months after UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a five pence ($0.06) per liter cut on the average price of fuel. The previous UK diesel price high was recorded on March 23 at 179.90 pence ($2.207), the RAC outlined.

The RAC’s fuel price watch tool currently puts the UK unleaded price at 167.64 pence ($2.09) per liter and the UK diesel price at 180.88 pence ($2.25) per liter. The tool warns, however, that both of these prices are “likely to rise”.

The AAA Gas Prices website describes itself as a public service of the largest motoring and leisure travel membership organization in the U.S. Founded in 1897 as the Automobile Club of Great Britain, the RAC provides a range of services, including breakdown assistance and insurance.

