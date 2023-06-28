USA Gas Demand Up 43 Percent 2012-22 Driven by Shift from Coal

Natural gas demand in the USA grew 34.5 Bcfd from 2012 to 2022 boosted by weakening coal demand.

Domestic consumption and export of natural gas in the USA grew a combined 34.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcfd) or 43 percent from 2012 to 2022, boosted by weakening coal demand, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported Tuesday.

“Increased natural gas-fired electric power generation was the second-most significant factor in natural gas demand growth because of coal-to-gas switching and rising demand for air conditioning”, the EIA said.

Natural gas power generation totaled nearly 1.58 billion megawatt-hours (MWh) 2021, compared to about 1.01 billion MWh 2011, according to the EIA’s latest annual electricity report, released November 7, 2022. In contrast coal’s share of the mix fell to around 898 million MWh 2021, its lowest since at least 2011, when coal generation stood at over 1.73 billion MWh.

Last year the retirement of coal-fueled plants, lower-than-average coal stocks and relatively high coal prices drove an eight percent year-on-year increase in the consumption of natural gas by the power sector in the USA to 12.118 trillion cubic feet (Tcf), the EIA said in its monthly natural gas report published May 31, 2023.

Operators of coal-fired electricity mills retired 11 gigawatts (GW) on a yearly average from 2015 to 2020, dipping to 5.6 GW in 2021 and rebounding to 11.5 GW last year, the EIA reported February 7, 2023. “This year, power plant owners and operators plan to retire 8.9 GW of coal-fired capacity, which is 4.5% of the total coal-fired capacity at the start of the year”, it said.

Overall natural gas consumption in 2022 averaged 88.5 Bcfd, the highest annual figure since records began 1949, according to the May issue. The increase of five percent or 4.5 Bcfd that year compared to 2021 is also the second-fastest growth year over year since 2013.

“Total natural gas demand in the Midwest grew by 35% between 2012 and 2022 because natural gas consumption in the electric power sector more than doubled during this period, increasing by 2.3 Bcf/d”, Tuesday’s report said.

“In the Northeast, natural gas demand grew by 36% between 2012 and 2022, also driven by increased consumption in the electric power sector.”

In the first quarter of 2023, total natural gas consumption stood at 9.267 Tcf with the electricity sector accounting for 2.77 Tcf, according to the EIA’s natural gas report May.

Rising Temperatures

Tuesday’s report added, “Natural gas consumption in the electric power sector increased almost every year in the last five years because summers have gotten warmer, which has increased air-conditioning demand”.

“The summer months last year were the third warmest on record in the United States, resulting in increased demand for air conditioning and higher natural gas-fired electric power generation in the U.S. Lower 48 states”, the EIA said.

The June-August 2022 average temperature was 73.93 degrees Fahrenheit, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

LNG Exports

The most significant growth driver for natural gas demand in the country over the last decade, as measured by domestic consumption and gross exports, was a surge in liquefied natural gas shipments by the Gulf Coast states, the EIA said.

“Demand in the Gulf Coast states of Louisiana and Texas grew by 116%, or 16.0 Bcf/d, driven largely by increased demand for feedgas for liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports”, the Tuesday report stated.

The USA started exporting LNG in 2016 with the startup of the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana state. The facility owned by Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a production capacity of roughly 30,000 tons per annum of LNG, according to the owner.

“Other terminals in both states began exporting LNG soon after, prompting most of the growth in natural gas demand”, the EIA added.

The USA’s LNG exports totaled nearly 3.87 Bcf 2022, the second time overseas-meant shipments of LNG exceeded pipeline exports of natural gas after 2021, according to the EIA database updated May 31. Total natural gas exports stood at more than 6.89 Bcf last year, resetting the all-time record of 6.65 Bcf in 2021.

