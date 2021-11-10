USA Funds Tech Turning Buildings into Carbon Storage

The U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm, said building materials and construction techniques offer 'huge promise' as carbon sinks.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced up to $45 million to support the development of technologies that can transform buildings into net carbon storage structures.

The DOE said its Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) will provide up to $41 million in funding to Harnessing Emissions into Structures Taking Inputs from the Atmosphere (HESTIA) for the development and demonstration of building materials and whole-building designs that are net carbon negative by removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere during the production process and storing carbon in the finished product. The organization is also funding $4 million to develop the building life cycle analysis tools and frameworks associated with carbon drawdown and storage in building construction.

Successful HESTIA proposals will reduce the environmental footprint from the production, and use of, domestic resources, along with using building materials and designs that remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store carbon in the finished product, the DOE noted.

“With carbon-storing building materials often being scarce, expensive, and geographically limited, DOE is pioneering technologies that overcome these barriers to lower or eliminate emissions associated with their production,” the DOE said in an organization statement.

“This will also increase the total amount of carbon stored in buildings to make them net carbon negative and contribute to President Biden’s goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050,” the DOE added.

“As it has done in so many other sectors of our economy, DOE’s ARPA-E is going to try to change the game yet again,” Granholm said.

The DOE highlighted that the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the material manufacturing and construction, renovation and disposal of buildings at the end of their service life accounts for about 10 percent of total annual emissions in the United States.

Earlier this month, Granholm reinforced America’s commitment to climate action at COP26, which is being held in Glasgow, Scotland. Also in November, Granholm announced the DOE’s new goal to remove gigatons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and durably store it for less than $100 per ton of net CO2-equivalent. The ‘Carbon Negative Shot’, which is the third target within DOE’s Energy Earthshots Initiative, is the U.S. government’s first major effort in carbon dioxide removal, the DOE noted.

November also saw U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Granholm announce that the DOE had awarded $199 million to fund 25 projects aimed at putting cleaner cars and trucks on America’s roads and the U.S. launching the Net Zero World Initiative. This initiative is described as a new partnership between countries working to implement their climate ambition pledges and accelerate transitions to net zero, resilient and inclusive energy systems.

