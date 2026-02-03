USA Flagged Oil Tanker Hailed by Armed Ships in Hormuz

An oil tanker that's part of a US-military fuel procurement program was hailed by small armed ships in the Strait of Hormuz off Iran's coast on Tuesday.

(Update) February 3, 2026, 4:42 PM GMT: Article updated with details of vessel involved.

An oil tanker that’s part of a US-military fuel procurement program was hailed by small armed ships in the Strait of Hormuz off Iran’s coast on Tuesday, amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

The US-flagged Stena Imperative was hailed over radio while transiting the vital waterway, according to multiple maritime security companies, who declined to be named citing sensitive information. The tanker continued its planned route and didn’t divert, despite the requests, they said.

Iranian media said the country’s naval forces warned a vessel to leave Iranian territorial waters after failing to produce the necessary legal documents. The vessel departed immediately after the warning, Iran’s semi-official Fars News said.

A spokesperson for Crowley, which manages the Stena Imperative, didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment. The vessel’s owner referred questions to Crowley.

The incident, which was earlier reported by the UK’s naval liaison in the region, occurred in a part of the inbound maritime corridor into the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow chokepoint that allows ships to enter and exit the Persian Gulf and accounts for about a quarter of the world’s seaborne oil trade.

President Donald Trump last week threatened a fresh attack on Iran, heightening tensions between the two nations. He has since said talks between the two countries over a new nuclear deal could take place in the coming days.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

The ship is part of the US Tanker Security Program, which aims to ensure that the Department of Defense has access to a fleet of American-flagged fuel tankers at all times.

Iran has in the past both harassed and seized ships sailing near to its shores. Last year, it diverted a ship called the Talara to its waters, before unloading its cargo and releasing it.

Late last week, Greece, the world’s largest tanker-owning nation advised its ships to exercise caution while transiting the strait.