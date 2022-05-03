USA - EU Energy Security Task Force Meets

The U.S.- EU Task Force on Energy Security met in person in Washington last week.

The U.S.-EU Task Force on Energy Security met in person in Washington last week to discuss the implementation of a March 25 joint statement by Presidents Biden and von der Leyen, a joint statement between the U.S. and the European Commission revealed.

The meeting - which was chaired by Amos Hochstein, the U.S. Senior Advisor for Energy Security, and Björn Seibert, the Head of Cabinet of the European Commission President - reviewed progress on diversifying natural gas supplies to Europe and reducing Europe’s demand for natural gas, the statement outlined.

The sides were also said to have discussed the EU Energy Purchase Platform, plans to establish a framework to accelerate diversification of gas supply, including additional LNG supplies, and options to reduce Europe’s demand for natural gas, including with the deployment of heat pumps, technologies that promote energy efficiency and savings such as smart thermostats, and renewable energy.

In the coming weeks, work will continue at technical and senior officials’ levels, according to the statement, which noted that the Task Force decided to reconvene in person in June to assess progress on the workplan.

A March 25 joint statement between the U.S. and the European Commission on European energy security noted that the U.S. and the European Commission are committed to reducing Europe’s dependency on Russian energy. The joint statement revealed that the U.S. and European Commission would immediately establish a joint Task Force on energy security, which would focus on several “urgent” issues, including the supply of additional LNG volumes for the EU market of at least 15 billion cubic meters in 2022 “with expected increases going forward”.

Russia recently imposed a gas embargo on Poland and Bulgaria, a move described as “the first shot back at the West” by Rystad Energy analysts Kaushal Ramesh and Nikoline Bromander.

Commenting on the development last week, von der Leyen noted that both Poland and Bulgaria are now receiving gas from their EU neighbors.

“This shows first of all the immense solidarity among us but it also shows the effectiveness of past investments, for example in interconnectors and other gas infrastructure,” Leyen stated.

“The Commission will also intensify its work with the so-called regional groups of Member States, that can provide the most immediate solidarity to each other. This will mitigate any impacts on possible gas disruptions,” Leyen added.

“This latest aggressive move by Russia is another reminder that we need to work with reliable partners, and build our energy independence … The Kremlin failed once again in this attempt to sow division between Europeans. The era of Russian fossil fuels in Europe will come to an end. Europe is moving forward on energy issues,” Leyen continued.

Commenting on the development in Poland and Bulgaria in a White House press briefing last week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “this is the Russian playbook; part of the Russian playbook is weaponizing energy”.

“Could they do it other places? That certainly is possible. That’s one of the reasons why this taskforce was launched … that we’re working with the Europeans on, to ensure that we are diversifying access for LNG and also for oil as well for the Europeans,” Psaki added.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com