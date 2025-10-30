USA Energy Sec Says USA Is Ready to Sell More Oil, Gas to China

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the U.S. is prepared to sell more oil and natural gas to China if Beijing cuts back on purchases from Russia.

“There’s so much space for mutually beneficial deals between the US and China,” Wright said Thursday during a Bloomberg Television interview, noting that the US is the world’s largest oil and gas exporter, while China is the biggest importer.

The energy secretary plans to travel to Asia within weeks, or possibly sooner, following President Donald Trump trip to the continent this week.

During his trip, Trump said he reached deals with Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korea President Lee Jae Myung to buy more US oil and gas. Trump also cited a “very large scale” transaction involving Alaskan oil and gas in a post on the social media site Truth Social but didn’t provide more details.

“There is lots of room from the United States to grow our role in supplying natural gas, oil, and frankly nuclear technology to South Korea,” Wright said in the interview.