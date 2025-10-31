USA Energy Sec Says Goal Is for Canada Trade Talks to Resume

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright says the goal is for the U.S. and Canada to return to the table after trade talks broke off last week.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright says the goal is for the US and Canada to return to the table after trade talks broke off last week, and for the countries to cooperate more closely on oil, gas and critical minerals.

But there’s been friction in the talks between Canada and the US “for some good reasons,” Wright told reporters at the Group of Seven energy and environment ministers’ meeting in Toronto on Friday.

US President Donald Trump called off the negotiations last week after the province of Ontario aired an anti-tariff advertisement in the US that drew from a 1987 radio address by former President Ronald Reagan. Trump also threatened an additional 10% tariff on Canada.

Before the breakdown, Prime Minister Mark Carney said the two countries had been progressing on a deal on steel and aluminum sectoral tariffs, as well as energy. Carney had pitched Trump on reviving the Keystone XL pipeline project.

“Unfortunately we’ve had some bumps on the road,” Wright said. “I would say the goal is to bring those back together and I think to see cooperation between United States and Canada across critical minerals, across oil and gas.”