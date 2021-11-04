USA Energy Sec Arrives at COP26
The U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm, has kicked off a multi-day visit to Glasgow, Scotland, for COP26, the U.S. Department of Energy highlighted in a statement posted on its website.
“I’m joining the president and really over a dozen other cabinet members at COP26. We’re there to show the world that America is back and we’re more committed than ever to climate action,” Granholm said in a video posted on the U.S. Embassy London Twitter page.
“DOE is America’s solutions agency. Every day our scientists and innovators are hard at work, literally creating our clean energy future, both here at home and around the world. Since President Biden was sworn in, the department of energy has spent more than $2 billion to accelerate, to deploy, to develop cutting edge clean energy technologies,” Granholm added in the video.
“We are moving at lightning speed to deploy, deploy, deploy the clean energy sources that are ready to go, like solar and wind, but we’re also investing in emerging technologies that are crucial for getting us to 100 percent clean electricity by 2035,” the U.S. Energy Secretary went on to say.
November 4 is Energy Day at COP26, the event highlighted in a statement posted on its Twitter page, adding that the end of coal power is now within sight, and clean power is scaling up. COP26 is being held from October 31 – November 12 in Glasgow, in partnership with Italy. According to the event’s website, the COP26 summit will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.
Earlier this week, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Granholm joined together in Queens, New York, to listen to Americans already transitioning communities to clean energy and building the workforce of the future, the DOE stated.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
