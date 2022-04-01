USA Energy Groups Talk 180MM Barrel SPR Release

Following an announcement by U.S. President Joe Biden to release 180 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), the American Petroleum Institute (API) has highlighted that the act is not a long-term solution.

“There are many factors behind rising energy costs, from geopolitical volatility and supply chain constraints to policy uncertainty, and the American people deserve real solutions,” API President and CEO Mike Sommers said in an organization statement.

“The SPR was put in place to reduce the impact of significant supply chain disruptions, and while … [this] release may provide some short-term relief, it is far from a long-term solution to the economic pain Americans are feeling at the pump,” Sommers added in the statement.

“The best thing the White House can do right now is to remove barriers to investment in American energy production and infrastructure,” Sommers continued.

Energy Workforce and Technology Council CEO Leslie Beyer, said, “instead of … releasing additional oil from our emergency reserves, we urge the president to direct the department of interior to immediately restart the federal leasing program … and to engage in a constructive discussion with U.S. energy producers on steps we can take to all work together to provide America and our allies with real energy security”.

A White House fact sheet released on March 31, which highlighted that gas prices had increased by nearly a dollar per gallon, outlined that Biden would announce the largest release of oil reserves in history, putting one million additional barrels on the market per day on average, every day, for the next six months.

“The scale of this release is unprecedented. The world has never had a release of oil reserves at this one million per day rate for this length of time. This record release will provide a historic amount of supply to serve as bridge until the end of the year when domestic production ramps up,” the fact sheet stated.

According to the fact sheet, the U.S. Department of Energy will use the revenue from the release to restock the SPR in future years. The fact sheet also noted that Biden is coordinating the SPR action with allies and partners around the world and stated that other countries are expected to join in this action, bringing the total release to “well over an average one million barrels per day”.

