USA Energy Dept Announces $625MM to Renew 5 NQISR Centers

The U.S. Department of Energy announced $625 million in funding to renew its five National Quantum Information Science Research Centers.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced, in a statement posted on its website recently, $625 million in funding to renew its five National Quantum Information Science Research Centers (NQISRC).

In the statement, the DOE said the renewal of its National Quantum Information Science Research Centers “advances President Trump’s directive to restore American leadership in quantum science and technology”. It added that the DOE “is aligning its quantum research enterprise with national priorities, focusing resources on advancing critical R&D across the American QIS, strengthening the quantum innovation ecosystem, accelerating discoveries that power next-generation technologies, and securing American leadership in quantum computing, hardware, and applications”.

The DOE highlighted in the statement that each NQISRC “supports fundamental science with disruptive potential across quantum computing, simulation, networking, and sensing”; “develops unique tools, equipment, and instrumentation that unlock transformative new QIS capabilities”; “advances quantum technology through application to DOE’s most pressing scientific and national security challenge areas”, and “establishes community resources, workforce opportunities, and industry partnerships to strengthen the entire QIS ecosystem”.

Center renewals comprise the Co-design Center for Quantum Advantage (C2QA), the Superconducting Quantum Materials and Systems Center (SQMS), Q-NEXT, Quantum Systems Accelerator (QSA), and the Quantum Science Center (QSC), the DOE pointed out in the statement.

The awards were selected by competitive peer review under the DOE National Laboratory Program Announcement for the National Quantum Information Science Research Centers, the DOE noted in the statement. The organization added that total funding is $625 million for awards lasting up to five years in duration, “with $125 million in Fiscal Year 2025 dollars and outyear funding contingent on congressional appropriations”.

The DOE highlighted in the statement that “selection for award negotiations is not a commitment by DOE to issue an award or provide funding”.

“Before funding is issued, DOE and the applicants will undergo a negotiation process, and DOE may cancel negotiations and rescind the selection for any reason during that time,” it pointed out.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

In the statement, U.S. Department of Energy Under Secretary for Science Darío Gil, said, “President Trump positioned America to lead the world in quantum science and technology and today, a new frontier of scientific discovery lies before us”.

“Breakthroughs in QIS have the potential to revolutionize the ways we sense, communicate, and compute, sparking entirely new technologies and industries,” he added.

“The renewal of DOE’s National Quantum Information Science Research Centers will empower America to secure our advantage in pioneering the next generation of scientific and engineering advancements needed for this technology,” he continued.

In a statement posted on its site last month, the DOE announced two new “AMD-accelerated” artificial intelligence supercomputers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

“The supercomputers will help expand America’s leadership in scientific computing, strengthen national security, and drive the next generation of Gold Standard Science and innovation,” the DOE said in that statement.

“With the new public-private partnership model, the Lux AI cluster, powered by AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs, AMD EPYC CPUs, and AMD Pensando advanced networking, will be deployed in early 2026 to expand DOE’s near-term AI capacity and accelerate work on critical national priorities, including fusion, fission, materials discovery, quantum, advanced manufacturing, and grid modernization,” it added.

In a statement posted on the DOE site back in September, the DOE’s Office of Technology Commercialization announced the expansion of the Quantum-in-Space Collaboration with three new signatories - IonQ, Honeywell, and the Electric Power Board of Chattanooga.

The Quantum-in-Space Collaboration brings together government, industry, and academic partners to advance quantum technologies in orbit, that statement noted.

On its website, the DOE states that quantum mechanics and information sciences have been key to many technological advances in the 20th century.

“They have led to astonishing progress in computing, sensing, and networking,” it adds.

The DOE goes on to state on its site that it is supporting efforts that both study quantum systems and develop quantum technologies.

“Our National Quantum Information Science Research Centers are creating and sustaining an environment to accelerate quantum research, development, and commercialization,” it notes.

“Research ranging from biological systems to cybersecurity can draw on insights and technologies enabled by quantum information science. The field is poised to transform our world and our understanding of it,” it continues.

A bio page on the DOE site highlights that, prior to his current position, Gil was IBM Senior Vice President and Director of Research. The site pointed out that, in this position, Gil was “responsible for one of the world’s largest and most influential corporate research labs”.

The DOE states on its site that its mission is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com