USA Energy Chief Calls for More Oil Output
The top U.S. energy official openly called on oil and natural gas producers to boost supply amid an energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“We are on a war footing,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told a packed ballroom at the CERAWeek by S&P Global energy conference in Houston on Wednesday.
“We are in an emergency, and we have to responsibly increase short-term supply where we can right now to stabilize the market and to minimize harm to American families,” Granholm said.
Granholm appeared to offer an olive branch to the industry that President Joe Biden once shunned, saying the country is “eternally grateful” to oil and gas companies for powering the nation for the past century -- and hopes they will continue doing so for the next 100 years with zero-carbon technology. She also highlighted the role liquefied natural gas exports is playing in easing supply constraints in Europe.
Her comments come after oil executives at the biggest energy summit in the Americas spent the week criticizing the White House for asking OPEC countries to raise output, rather than domestic producers. The largest independent shale companies have said they won’t accelerate growth without long-term support from Biden, even as oil prices surge to the highest levels since 2014.
“Right now, we need oil and gas production to rise to meet current demand,” Granholm said, adding that boosting short-term oil supplies isn’t at odds with the administration’s commitment to clean energy. “We can walk and chew gum at the same time,” she said.
Earlier, State Department Advisor Amos Hochstein characterized the industry’s reluctance to grow production as “appalling.”
“We hope that we can have increased production this year,” he told Bloomberg Television.
Granholm’s remarks were more conciliatory. The Department of Energy and the Biden Administration are ready to work with oil and gas companies to diversify their energy portfolio and add clean fuels and technologies, she said. She also said the U.S. may need to release more oil from its strategic reserves.
“I hope that we’ll look back on 2022 as the year that the world took giant steps to improve energy security, and to tackle climate change,” she said. “To do that, to be on the right side of history, we have to work together.”
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Oil Prices Could Hit $240 This Summer
- USA Energy Chief Calls for More Oil Output
- Boardroom Of Unmatched Offshore Driller Filled
- Baker Hughes Scores Work On Plaquemines LNG Project
- Deal Would Favor Both USA and Venezuela
- OGCI Aims For Zero Oil And Gas Methane Emissions By 2030
- California's $6.95-Per-Gallon Gasoline Explained
- Equinor Starts Drilling 36 Million Barrel North Sea Well
- North America Drops Rigs
- How High Could Oil Go?
- There Is Definitely Potential for an OPEC+ Collapse
- Oil Hits Price Levels Not Seen Since 2008
- Elon Musk Says We Need to Increase Oil Output Now
- USA Oil Executives Meet with Biden Officials
- Oil Traders Bet Prices Will Pass $200 in March
- Norway: Oil Fund Investments In Russia Now Worthless
- Nord Stream 2 Operator Shoots Down Reports Of Bankruptcy Filing
- EIA Makes Huge 2022 Oil Price Forecast Adjustment
- TotalEnergies Makes Significant New Oil Find
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- North America Drops Rigs
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- Pantheon Hits Quality Oil At Theta West Well
- ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known