USA Energy Bureau Issues Oil and Gas Lease Sale Notices
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Utah, Montana/Dakotas, Nevada, Colorado, Wyoming, and New Mexico state offices have issued final environmental assessments and sale notices for oil and gas lease sales taking place throughout June this year.
According to the BLM, the notices incorporate recommendations from the Department of the Interior’s Report on the Federal Oil and Gas Leasing Program, as well as other reports issued by the Governmental Accountability Office and Congressional Budget Office. The BLM noted that it is applying a first-ever increased royalty rate of 18.75 percent for the leases sold in the current competitive lease sales, in keeping with rates charged by states and private landowners.
On April 15, in a statement posted on its website, the Department of the Interior (DOI) announced that, in compliance with an injunction from the Western District of Louisiana, the DOI was taking action that reflects the balanced approach to energy development and management of the nation’s public lands called for in the agency’s November 2021 report on the Federal Oil and Gas Leasing Program. In the same statement, the DOI announced that the BLM would post notices for significantly reformed onshore lease sales that prioritize the American people’s interests in public lands and moves forward with addressing deficiencies in the federal oil and gas leasing program.
The DOI also said in the statement that the lease sales will incorporate many of the recommendations in the DOI’s report, including ensuring Tribal consultation and broad community input, reliance of the best available science including analysis of GHG emissions, and a first-ever increase in the royalty rate for new competitive leases.
“How we manage our public lands and waters says everything about what we value as a nation,” DOI Secretary Deb Haaland said in an April 15 government statement.
“Today, we begin to reset how and what we consider to be the highest and best use of Americans’ resources for the benefit of all current and future generations,” Haaland added in the statement.
In a press briefing by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on April 18, Psaki said U.S. President Joe Biden remains committed to the ban he called for on the expansion of leasing on federal lands, in part because he wants to move toward a clean energy economy.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
