USA Embassy in Venezuela Formally Reopens

The US Embassy in Venezuela is formally resuming operations Monday, the latest step in the Trump administration’s plan to spur the nation’s economic recovery and eventual democratic transition.

The resumption “will strengthen our ability to engage directly with Venezuela’s interim government, civil society, and the private sector,” according to a State Department memo seen by Bloomberg News.

Laura Dogu, who previously served as US ambassador in Honduras and Nicaragua, arrived in Caracas in January as the chargé d’affaires. She is leading a team to restore the chancery building to prepare for the full return of personnel “as soon as possible, and the eventual resumption of consular services,” according to the memo.

A senior State Department official said that they couldn’t yet provide a timeline for when the full range of public services at the embassy will restart. Since March 2019, US diplomatic engagement with Venezuela was carried out through the Venezuela Affairs Unit at the US embassy in Bogotá in neighboring Colombia.

“The resumption of operations at US Embassy Caracas is a key milestone in implementing the President’s three‑phase plan for Venezuela,” State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement to Bloomberg News.

The US plan outlined repeatedly by Secretary of State Marco Rubio consists of stabilization, economic recovery, and political reconciliation in Venezuela leading to a democratically elected government.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez has moved to consolidate power since the US raid that captured Nicolás Maduro in January. Rodríguez — previously Maduro’s number two — this month ousted Venezuela’s defense minister, the longest-serving and most powerful military figure under Maduro, and replaced several cabinet members who were picked by Maduro with her own confidants.

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Rodríguez won praise from President Donald Trump for her compliance in opening up Venezuela’s oil industry to US investment, which included landmark legal changes to attract foreign companies.

“We’ve done very well working with Venezuela,” Trump said during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday. “Venezuela is doing better right now than they’ve ever done in the history of their country, and sort of like a joint venture, but the United States has made a lot of money.”

Rodríguez’s government also announced a major prisoner amnesty, albeit one that human rights groups say doesn’t go far enough due to restrictions on the political activity of people freed from jails.

While Trump has met twice with opposition leader María Corina Machado, US officials have urged her to be patient in her push for elections as they work to stabilize the Venezuelan economy and put it on a path to recovery.

A series of high-level US officials have met with Rodríguez in Venezuela, including Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, marking the first visits by US cabinet-level officials in years.

Dogu met with US investors and companies last week, saying in a posting on X that the US private sector “will play a fundamental role in building a stable and prosperous Venezuela, and we are here to support the growth of US investment.”