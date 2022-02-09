USA EIA Oil Price Forecast in Near $8 Jump

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has significantly raised its 2022 Brent spot average forecast, its February short term energy outlook (STEO) has revealed.

The organization now sees Brent spot prices averaging $82.87 per barrel this year, which marks a $7.92 jump from its previous forecast of $74.95 per barrel, which was made in the EIA’s January STEO. Looking ahead to 2023, the EIA’s latest STEO forecasts that Brent spot prices will average $68.48 per barrel. The EIA’s previous STEO forecasted that Brent spot prices would average $67.50 per barrel in 2023.

In its February STEO, the EIA highlighted that Brent crude oil spot prices averaged $87 per barrel in January, which the organization noted was a $12 per barrel increase from December 2021.

“Crude oil prices have risen steadily since mid-2020 as result of consistent draws on global oil inventories, which averaged 1.8 million barrels per day from the third quarter of 2020 through the end of 2021,” the EIA stated in its February STEO.

“We estimate that global oil inventories fell further in January - compared with our expectation of an increase in last month’s STEO - and that commercial inventories in the OECD ended the month at 2.68 billion barrels, which is the lowest level since mid-2014,” the EIA added.

“Oil prices have also risen as a result of heightened market concerns about the possibility of oil supply disruptions, notably related to tensions regarding Ukraine, paired with receding market concerns that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 will have widespread effects on oil consumption,” the EIA continued.

In the February STEO, the EIA said it expects Brent prices will average $90 per barrel this month as continuing draws in global oil inventories in its forecast keep crude oil prices near current levels in the coming months.

“However, we expect downward price pressures will emerge in the middle of the year as growth in oil production from OPEC+, the United States, and other non-OPEC countries outpaces slowing growth in global oil consumption,” the EIA stated.

“This dynamic leads to rising global oil inventories from 2Q22 through the end of 2023, and we forecast the Brent spot price will fall to an average of $87 per barrel in 2Q22 and $75 per barrel in 4Q22. We expect the Brent price will average $68 per barrel for all of 2023,” the EIA added.

“However, low inventory levels create an environment for potentially heightened crude oil price volatility and potential risk for prices to rise significantly if supply growth does not keep pace with demand growth. Global supply chain disruptions have also likely exacerbated inflationary price effects across all sectors in recent months. How central banks respond to inflation may affect economic growth and oil prices during the forecast period,” the EIA went on to say.

Earlier this month, in a market note sent to Rigzone, Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen said a spike towards $100 crude should not be ruled out in the short run. Tonhaugen did, however, highlight that downside risks are “plentiful” and include Omicron setbacks on demand, economic growth concerns and financial market corrections as the central banks fight inflation.

In January, Goldman Sachs revealed in a commodities research note that it had raised its oil price forecasts “significantly” through 2023.

The company saw Brent spot prices at $96 per barrel in 2022 and at $105 per barrel in 2023, according to the research note, which was sent to Rigzone. Goldman Sachs’ prior 2022 Brent spot forecasts stood at $81 per barrel for 2022 and $85 per barrel for 2023, the note highlighted.

At the time of writing, the price of Brent Crude was $91.33 per barrel. This time last year, the value of the commodity was in the low-$60s per barrel range.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com