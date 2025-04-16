USA EIA Cuts West Texas Intermediate Oil Price Forecasts

In its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released on April 10, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) cut its West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price forecast for 2025 and 2026.

The EIA now sees the WTI spot price averaging $63.88 per barrel in 2025 and $57.48 per barrel in 2026, according to the STEO. In its previous STEO, which was released last month, the EIA projected that the WTI spot price would come in at $70.68 per barrel this year and $64.97 per barrel next year.

The EIA forecast in its April STEO that the WTI spot price will average $62.33 per barrel in the second quarter of 2025, $61.67 per barrel in the third quarter, $60 per barrel in the fourth quarter, $59 per barrel in the first quarter of next year, $58 per barrel in the second quarter, $57 per barrel in the third quarter, and $56 per barrel in the fourth quarter.

In its previous STEO, the EIA projected that the WTI spot price would average $70.50 per barrel in the second quarter of this year, $71.50 per barrel in the third quarter, $69.52 per barrel in the fourth quarter, $67.50 per barrel in the first quarter of 2026, $65.50 per barrel in the second quarter, $64.50 per barrel in the third quarter, and $62.50 per barrel in the fourth quarter of next year.

In its latest STEO, the EIA highlighted that the WTI spot price averaged $71.85 per barrel in the first quarter of this year and $76.60 per barrel overall in 2024. In its previous STEO, the EIA projected that the WTI spot price would average $71.25 per barrel in the first quarter of 2025. That STEO also highlighted that the WTI spot price averaged $76.60 per barrel last year.

A research note sent to Rigzone by Natasha Kaneva, Head of Global Commodities Strategy at J.P. Morgan, on April 14 showed that J.P. Morgan expects the average WTI price to come in at $62 per barrel in 2025 and $53 per barrel in 2026.

J.P. Morgan sees the commodity averaging $63 per barrel in the second quarter of this year, $59 per barrel in the third quarter, $57 per barrel in the fourth quarter, $51 per barrel in the first quarter of 2026, $53 per barrel across the second and third quarters of next year, and $56 per barrel in the fourth quarter, according to the report.

A report sent to Rigzone by the Goldman Sachs team on Monday outlined that Goldman Sachs expects the WTI spot price to average $63 per barrel in 2025 and $55 per barrel next year. The report also showed that the company expects the WTI Futures price to average $60 per barrel in 2025 and $59 per barrel in 2026.

A BMI report sent to Rigzone by the Fitch Group on April 11 showed that BMI expected the front month WTI crude price to average $73 per barrel in 2025 and $72 per barrel in 2026.

A Standard Chartered Bank report sent to Rigzone by Standard Chartered Bank Commodities Research Head Paul Horsnell on April 8 showed that Standard Chartered expected the NYMEX WTI basis nearby future crude oil price to average $75 per barrel in 2025 and $82 per barrel in 2026.

Standard Chartered Bank saw the commodity averaging $70 per barrel in the second quarter of this year, $74 per barrel in the third quarter, $79 per barrel in the fourth quarter, $82 per barrel in the first quarter of next year, $80 per barrel in the second quarter, and $81 per barrel in the third quarter, according to the report.

