USA Earmarks $100MM for Cutting Edge Clean Energy Tech

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has issued a funding opportunity announcement (FOA) for up to $100 million “to support the deployment of novel technologies that can significantly change how communities, industries and businesses reduce emissions, promote energy efficiency and drive grid modernization”.

Dubbed Seeding Critical Advances for Leading Energy technologies with Untapped Potential (SCALEUP) 2021, the funding program will be administered by DOE’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). It is said to support President Biden’s Building a Better America agenda by lowering emissions, generating “good-paying” jobs and securing U.S. leadership on clean energy technologies.

SCALEUP 2021 provides further funding to previous ARPA-E awardees that have been determined to be feasible for widespread deployment and commercialization domestically, the DOE outlined. This year’s SCALEUP selectees will demonstrate a viable path to commercial deployment and the ability to attract private sector investments, according to the DOE.

“Transitioning to 100 percent carbon-free energy will require new technologies that reshape the way we approach everything from heating and cooling our homes to how we power our vehicles,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said in a DOE statement.

“DOE is prioritizing the domestic commercialization of emerging technologies that can accelerate the clean energy transition, reduce our carbon footprint and support small businesses that contribute to America’s manufacturing future,” Granholm added in the statement.

ARPA-E issued its first SCALEUP funding opportunity back in 2019 and announced SCALEUP 2019 selectees in early 2021 with a budget of approximately $75 million. The types of projects in the previous SCALEUP cohort address methane emissions detection, electrical energy storage, energy efficiency technologies, and grid modernization, the DOE’s website shows.

ARPA-E advances high-potential, high-impact energy technologies that are too early for private-sector investment, according to the DOE’s website, which notes that ARPA-E awardees are unique because they are developing entirely new ways to generate, store and use energy.

In 2007, President George W. Bush signed into law The America COMPETES Act, which officially authorized ARPA-E’s creation. In 2009, ARPA-E received its first appropriations of $400 million, which funded the organization’s first projects.

