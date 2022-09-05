USA Drops Several Rigs

The U.S. dropped five rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on September 2.

Baker Hughes’ latest count showed that three of the dropped rigs were land rigs and the other two were offshore rigs. The latest rig moves take the total U.S. rig count to 760, comprising 741 land rigs, 16 offshore rigs and three inland water rigs, Baker Hughes highlighted. Of the total U.S. rig count figure of 760, 596 rigs are classified as oil rigs, 162 are classified as gas rigs, and two are classified as miscellaneous rigs.

Conversely, Canada’s rig count was shown to have risen by seven week on week. Canada’s weekly additions take its rig count up to 208, comprising 143 oil rigs and 65 gas rigs, according to Baker Hughes. The total North America rig count is now said to stand at 968 rigs.

North America’s rig count has grown by 319 rigs compared to year ago figures, Baker Hughes’ latest count showed. The U.S. provided 263 of these additions, while Canada provided 56, Baker Hughes’ count revealed. The U.S. additions comprised 202 oil rigs, 60 gas rigs and one miscellaneous rig and the Canada additions comprised 51 oil rigs and five gas rigs, according to Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

