USA Drops Rigs Week on Week
The U.S. dropped three rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on July 1.
Baker Hughes’ latest count showed that the U.S. dropped four land rigs and added one offshore rig week on week. The total rig count in the U.S. is now said to be 750, comprising 730 land rigs, 17 offshore rigs and three inland water rigs. Of the 750 total, 595 are classified as oil rigs, 153 are classified as gas rigs, and two are classified as miscellaneous rigs.
Canada’s weekly rig count increased by 12, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rig figures, which showed that the country’s total rig count now stands at 166. Of this total rig figure, 109 rigs are classified as oil rigs and 57 rigs are classified as gas rigs. North America’s total rig count now stands at 916, Baker Hughes’ count highlights.
North America has added 305 rigs year on year, comprising 275 from the U.S. and 30 from Canada, according to Baker Hughes. The U.S. has added 219 oil rigs, 54 gas rigs, and two miscellaneous rigs compared to year ago figures, while Canada has added 22 oil rigs and 10 gas rigs, while dropping two miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes’ count showed.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- OEUK Chief Executive to Step Down
- USA Drops Rigs Week on Week
- Department of Interior Issues Proposed Leasing Program
- Bezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas Prices
- Travel Seems to Only Be Increasing
- USA Sending More Gas to Europe Than Russia
- Chariot Picks Schlumberger, Subsea 7 for Anchois FEED
- Perenco Buys Glencore Oil Interests in Chad
- Exxon Sees $5.5B Refining Windfall
- O&G Firms Investing In Diversity Reap Major Financial Benefits
- USA Condemns Mortar Attacks on IKR Oil Infrastructure
- Sonatrach Makes Massive Gas Find In Sahara Desert
- Who Produced the Most Oil and Gas in 2021?
- First-Ever 8th Gen Drilling Juggernaut Delivered To Transocean
- Oil Prices Buck Recession Trend
- Exxon, Shell, CNOOC To Develop CCS Project In China
- Shell Chief Says World Heading for Turbulent Period
- Permian Highway Pipeline in Expansion Project FID
- Where Will WTI Oil Price be at End-2022?
- Earthstone in $627MM Delaware Basin Deal
- USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz
- Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter
- Top Headlines: USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz and More
- Oil Nosedives on Fed Inflation Actions
- Top Headlines: Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter and More
- Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast
- ExxonMobil Made More Money Than God This Year
- Russian Oil Disappears as Tankers Go Dark
- OPEC+ Set to Remove All Production Curbs in August