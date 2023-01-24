USA Drops Rigs
The U.S. dropped four rigs week on week - three offshore rigs and one land rig - according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on January 20.
Following the latest reduction, the total U.S. rig count now stands at 771, comprising 753 land rigs, 16 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs, Baker Hughes’ latest count showed. Of the total U.S. rig count, 613 rigs are classified as oil rigs, 156 are classified as gas rigs and two are classified as miscellaneous rigs.
Conversely, Canada added 14 rigs week on week, taking its total rig count to 241, Baker Hughes highlighted. Of Canada’s total rig count, 153 rigs are classified as oil rigs and 88 rigs are classified as gas rigs. The total North America rig count now stands at 1,012, according to Baker Hughes.
North America has added 196 rigs year on year, with 167 of those additions coming from the U.S. and 29 coming from Canada, the latest count outlined. The U.S. additions comprised 122 oil rigs, 43 gas rigs and two miscellaneous rigs, while the Canada additions comprised 19 oil rigs and 10 gas rigs, Baker Hughes revealed.
In its previous rig count, which was released on January 13, Baker Hughes pointed out that the U.S. added three rigs and Canada added 38 rigs week on week.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Norway Gas Riches Spur a Wave of Bullish Currency Calls
- Oil and Gas Security Trends in 2023
- Envoy Says USA to Boost Pressure on China to Stop Importing Iran Oil
- Texas Oil & Gas Industry Paid Record $24.7Bn In Taxes And Royalties
- BofA Flags Energy Price Trend
- COPL Starts Oil Production At Cole Creek Unit In Wyoming
- India Becomes Largest Importer Of Russian Crude
- Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
- Will Venezuela Make an Oil Market Comeback in 2023?
- Oil and Gas Market Recruitment Trends for 2023
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Analysts Predict Freeport LNG Restart Date
- Upstream Oil and Gas Will Have Another Strong Year in 2023
- Does USA SPR Bill Have Any Chance of Becoming Law?
- Where Is the Henry Hub Gas Price Heading?
- Regardless Of Challenges, 2023 Will Not Disappoint EV Market
- Large Inventory Build Couldn't Push Prices Lower This Week
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- Talos Makes Two Commercial Discoveries In Gulf Of Mexico
- Oil Cos Could Turn Wastewater Into Revenue Stream
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Energy Cos Close Out 2022 With New Gas Finds