USA Drops Rigs
The U.S. dropped 12 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on February 3.
Baker Hughes’ figures showed that the U.S. decreased its land rig count by 11 and its offshore rig count by one, week on week. The total U.S. rig count figure now stands at 759, comprising 745 land rigs, 12 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs, Baker Hughes outlined in the count. The U.S. total rig count is made up of 599 oil rigs, 158 gas rigs and two miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes highlighted.
Canada was shown in the count to have added two rigs week on week. The country’s total rig count now stands at 249, comprising 159 oil rigs and 90 gas rigs, Baker Hughes revealed. The total North America rig count is now 1,008, Baker Hughes’ count outlined.
North America has added 177 rigs year on year, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rig count, which highlighted that the U.S. made up 146 of these additions and Canada made up 31. Of the U.S. additions, 102 were categorized as oil rigs, 42 were categorized as gas rigs and two were categorized as miscellaneous rigs. Canada’s additions were made up of 23 oil rigs and eight gas rigs, Baker Hughes pointed out.
Baker Hughes’ previous rig count, which was published on January 27, showed that the U.S. rig count stayed flat week on week by dropping three rigs in the Gulf of Mexico but adding three land rigs. Canada was shown to have added six rigs week on week in that rig count.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
