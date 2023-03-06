USA Drops More Rigs
The U.S. dropped four rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on March 3.
The four rigs comprised two land rigs, one offshore rig, and one inland water rig, the count showed. The decrease takes the total U.S. rig count to 749, comprising 732 land rigs, 16 offshore rigs, and one inland water rig, Baker Hughes’ count outlined. Of the total U.S. rig figure of 749, 592 rigs are classified as oil rigs, 154 rigs are classified as gas rigs, and three are classified as miscellaneous rigs.
Canada added two rigs week on week, according to the Baker Hughes count, which revealed that the country’s total rig count is now 246, comprising 158 oil rigs and 88 gas rigs. North America’s total rig count is now 995, and down two week on week, Baker Hughes outlined in the count.
North America has added 128 rigs year on year, with 99 coming from the U.S. and 29 from Canada, Baker Hughes’ rig count showed. The U.S. has added 73 oil rigs, 24 gas rigs, and two miscellaneous rigs year on year, while Canada has added 24 oil rigs and six gas rigs, and dropped one miscellaneous rig, year on year, Baker Hughes’ count revealed.
In its previous rig count, which was published on February 24, Baker Hughes highlighted that the U.S. dropped seven land rigs week on week. Canada also dropped four rigs week on week, according to that count. In its rig count published on February 17, Baker Hughes showed that the U.S. dropped one rig and Canada dropped two rigs week on week.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Global Electric Vehicle Market Reeling
- An Inside View of London Oil Week
- Shell CEO Says Cutting Oil, Gas Production Is Not Healthy
- Top Headlines: Will There Be a Hiring Boom in Oil and Gas in 2023?
- Oil Market Hits and Misses
- UAE Officials Deny Report They're Considering Quitting OPEC
- Oil Post Weekly Gain as UAE Denies OPEC Exit Plans
- Equinor Buys Suncor Energy UK for $850MM
- TotalEnergies Buys CEPSA UAE Upstream Assets
- Adnoc Gas Draws $124B of Orders for $2.5B IPO
- Will There Be a Hiring Boom in Oil and Gas in 2023?
- Fifth of Oil, Gas Workers Feel Like Outsiders at Work
- Global Electric Vehicle Market Reeling
- BofA Global Research Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Is Black Sea a No-Go Area for Oil, Gas Workers Right Now?
- An Inside View of London Oil Week
- Texas Prepares Emergency Response Ahead of Severe Storm
- 331 Seafarers Currently Stranded in 9 Ukrainian Ports
- Will Scottish First Minister Resignation Affect Scotland Energy Policy?
- Biden Sets in Motion Gasoline Policy Shift to Bolster Ethanol
- Back of WTI Oil Price Curve Has Collapsed
- Will There Be a Hiring Boom in Oil and Gas in 2023?
- Where Is the Safest Offshore Region for Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Shell Scores Big With High Impact Pensacola Offshore Well
- Equinor Makes Oil, Gas Find Close to Troll
- Is There a Chance OPEC+ Enters Maximum Production Mode in 2023?
- Fifth of Oil, Gas Workers Feel Like Outsiders at Work
- Global Electric Vehicle Market Reeling
- Texas Governor Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration
- USA EIA Reveals Latest Gasoline and Diesel Price Forecasts