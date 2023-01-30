USA Drops 3 Gulf of Mexico Rigs
The U.S. dropped three rigs in the Gulf of Mexico week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on January 27.
The change takes the U.S. Gulf of Mexico rig count to 13, Baker Hughes showed. The total U.S. rig count remained flat week on week at 771 rigs, as the U.S. added three land rigs during the same time period, Baker Hughes outlined.
Of the total U.S. rig count of 771, 756 rigs are land rigs, 13 are offshore rigs and two are inland water rigs, according to Baker Hughes, which revealed that 609 of these rigs are classified as oil rigs, 160 are classified as gas rigs, and two are classified as miscellaneous rigs.
Canada added six rigs week on week, taking its total rig count to 247, Baker Hughes highlighted in its latest count. The total North America rig count now stands at 1,018, according to Baker Hughes, which revealed that this figure is 191 rigs up on year ago levels.
The yearly additions were driven by the U.S., which added 161 rigs, comprising 114 oil rigs, 45 gas rigs, and two miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes revealed. The U.S. Gulf of Mexico rig count is five rigs down on year ago levels, Baker Hughes highlighted.
Canada was shown to have added 30 rigs year on year, with 22 of these categorized as oil rigs and eight categorized as gas rigs.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
