USA Drops 11 Rigs Week on Week

The United States dropped 11 rigs week on week, according to the latest rotary rig count from Baker Hughes, which was published on September 3.

Total U.S. rigs now stand at 497, comprising 495 land rigs and two offshore rigs, Baker Hughes revealed. The country dropped 13 offshore rigs and three inland water rigs week on week but added five land rigs. Of the 497 rigs in the U.S., 394 are classified as oil rigs, 102 are gas rigs and one is a miscellaneous rig.

Canada added five rigs week on week, taking its total up to 152 rigs, according to Baker Hughes. Of these, 92 are oil rigs and 60 are gas rigs, Baker Hughes data shows. North America’s total rig count decreased by six week on week and now stands at 649.

Compared to year ago figures, the U.S. has added 241 rigs, comprising a build of 255 land rigs and a drop of 13 offshore rigs and one inland water rig. The country added 213 oil rigs and 30 gas rigs year on year but dropped two miscellaneous rigs. Canada has added 100 rigs compared to a year ago, comprising 73 oil rigs and 27 gas rigs. North America has added 341 rigs compared to this time last year.

Hurricane Ida severely affected oil and gas rigs in the Gulf of Mexico last week, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) figures showed.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

