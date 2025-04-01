USA DOI Generates $39MM from 1Q 2025 Oil, Gas Lease Sales

'This quarter's lease sales demonstrate Interior's unwavering commitment to fostering American energy dominance', Department of the Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said.

In a statement posted on its site recently, the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) announced that it generated over $39 million in total receipts from oil and gas lease sales held in the first quarter of 2025.

The Bureau of Land Management leased 34 parcels totaling 25,038 acres for $39,007,609 in total receipts for its first quarter of fiscal year 2025 oil and gas lease sales, the DOI noted in the statement. The organization highlighted that the Bureau of Land Management held oil and gas lease sales in Montana, North Dakota, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Nevada.

In a statement posted on its site on January 22, the Bureau of Land Management announced that its Montana-Dakotas State Office held a competitive oil and gas lease sale, “offering 13 parcels covering 1,324 acres in Montana and North Dakota”.

“In total, 255 bids were received, with 13 parcels covering 1,324 acres leased, roughly 100 percent of the total acreage available. A total of $11,314,786 in high bids were received,” the Bureau said in that statement.

A statement posted on the Bureau of Land Management’s site on February 21 announced that the Bureau’s New Mexico State Office leased seven parcels totaling 1,317.29 acres for $20,671,801 in total receipts for its quarterly oil and gas lease sale.

In another statement posted on its site on March 4, the Bureau said its Wyoming State Office leased four parcels totaling 2,443.11acres for $6,725,713 in total receipts for its quarterly oil and gas lease sale, and in a statement posted on its site on March 18, the Bureau said its Nevada State Office leased 10 parcels totaling 19,954 acres for $295,309 in total receipts for its quarterly oil and gas lease sale.

“This quarter’s lease sales demonstrate Interior’s unwavering commitment to fostering American energy dominance, and we are grateful to those who produce energy on federal lands,” Department of the Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said in the DOI’s statement.

The DOI noted in its statement that oil and gas leases support domestic energy production and American energy independence, while contributing to the nation’s economic and military security.

It added that leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources and said the Bureau of Land Management ensures oil and gas development meets the requirements set forth by the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 and other applicable legal authorities.

“Oil and gas leases are awarded for a term of 10 years and as long thereafter as there is production of oil and gas in paying quantities,” the DOI highlighted in its statement.

“The federal government receives a royalty of 16.67 percent of the value of production,” it pointed out.

The DOI revealed in its statement that the Bureau of Land management will hold 15 more oil and gas lease sales in 2025.

In a separate statement posted on its site recently, the DOI announced “the disbursement of approximately $353.6 million in energy revenues to the four Gulf of America oil and gas producing states - Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, and their coastal political subdivisions such as counties and parishes”.

In this statement, the DOI highlighted that, since 2009, $2.35 billion has been shared with the states and their coastal political subdivisions.

“The funds, disbursed annually, are generated from offshore oil and gas production and support coastal protection, restoration, and infrastructure projects,” the DOI noted in its statement.

“The Gulf of America is a critical resource in ensuring that America can become energy dominant and meet demands through domestic sources,” it added.

