USA Denies Report of Plans to Change Venezuela Sanctions Policy
The Biden administration has no plans to change its sanctions policy toward Venezuela without positive actions from President Nicolas Maduro’s government, the National Security Council said after a report that the US would scale down restrictions affecting Chevron Corp.
“Our sanctions policy on Venezuela remains unchanged,” NSC spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement. “We will continue to implement and enforce our Venezuela sanctions. As we have previously made clear, we will review our sanctions policies in response to constructive steps by the Maduro regime to restore democracy in Venezuela and alleviate the suffering of the Venezuelan people.”
Chevron said in a statement that “we continue to conduct our businesses in compliance with the current sanctions framework provided by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control.”
The comment came after the Wall Street Journal reported that the US was preparing to allow Chevron to resume pumping oil, smoothing the road for a possible reopening of US and European markets to oil exports from Venezuela. The newspaper cited people familiar with the proposal who it didn’t identify.
Venezuela has been under economic and oil sanctions since 2019, after the US and dozens of other countries recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s legitimate president.
Over the weekend, the Biden administration said Venezuela had freed seven Americans, including oil executives and a former Marine, in a swap involving two members of Maduro’s family imprisoned in the US.
--With assistance from Simon Casey.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- 300+ Offshore Workers Back Strike Action
- French Strikes Tighten European Diesel Supplies Further
- REPowerEU, Inflation Reduction Act To Give Hydrogen A Boost
- Crowley Buys Land For Salem Wind Terminal
- White House Reacts to OPEC+ Move
- Lamprell Loads Out Second IMI Jack-up Rig
- USA Denies Report of Plans to Change Venezuela Sanctions Policy
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- Where Will Henry Hub Gas Price Be at End-2022?
- Oil Prices Find Some Support
- Satellites Capture First Images of Nord Stream Methane Leaks
- No O&G Financing Would Be Road To Hell For America, Banks Say
- TotalEnergies Spots Drone Near North Sea Oil Field
- OPEC+ to Consider Cut of More Than 1MM Barrels
- Russian Spy Chief Claims West Was Behind Nord Stream Sabotage
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- $80 Is the New $60 For Oil
- U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Russia Losing Gas War