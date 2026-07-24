USA Crude Oil Stocks Rise Week on Week

Crude oil stocks, not including the SPR, stood at 411.7 million barrels on July 17, the EIA's latest weekly petroleum status report showed.

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), increased by 2.0 million barrels from the week ending July 10 to the week ending July 17.

That’s what the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) highlighted in its latest weekly petroleum status report, which was released on July 22 and included data for the week ending July 17.

The EIA’s report showed that crude oil stocks, not including the SPR, stood at 411.7 million barrels on July 17, 409.7 million barrels on July 10, and 419.0 million barrels on July 18, 2025. Crude oil in the SPR stood at 311.4 million barrels on July 17, 316.5 million barrels on July 10, and 402.5 million barrels on July 18, 2025, the report outlined.

Total petroleum stocks - including crude oil, total motor gasoline, fuel ethanol, kerosene type jet fuel, distillate fuel oil, residual fuel oil, propane/propylene, and other oils - stood at 1.533 billion barrels on July 17, the report showed. Total petroleum stocks were up 6.5 million barrels week on week and down 119.3 million barrels year on year, the report revealed.

“At 411.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about six percent below the five-year average for this time of year,” the EIA said in its latest weekly petroleum status report.

“Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 0.8 million barrels from last week and are seven percent below the five-year average for this time of year. Both finished gasoline and blending component inventories increased last week,” it added.

“Distillate fuel inventories increased by 1.4 million barrels last week and are about 10 percent below the five-year average for this time of year. Propane/propylene inventories increased by 6.3 million barrels from last week and are 34 percent above the five-year average for this time of year,” it continued.

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U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 17.1 million barrels per day during the week ending July 17, according to the report, which outlined that this was 58,000 barrels per day less than the previous week’s average.

“Refineries operated at 96.1 percent of their operable capacity last week,” the EIA highlighted in the report.

“Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.7 million barrels per day. Distillate fuel production increased, averaging 5.3 million barrels per day,” it added.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 5.8 million barrels per day last week, the report noted. It pointed out that this was an increase of 117,000 barrels per day from the previous week. “Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 5.6 million barrels per day, 11.4 percent less than the same four-week period last year,” the EIA said in its report.

“Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 494,000 barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 173,000 barrels per day,” it added.

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 20.4 million barrels per day, down by 1.0 percent from the same period last year, the EIA stated in the report.

“Over the past four weeks, motor gasoline product supplied averaged 8.9 million barrels per day, up by 1.4 percent from the same period last year,” the EIA noted.

“Distillate fuel product supplied averaged 3.7 million barrels per day over the past four weeks, up by 2.2 percent from the same period last year. Jet fuel product supplied was up 9.1 percent compared with the same four-week period last year,” it said.

In an oil and gas report sent to Rigzone by the Macquarie team ahead of the release of the EIA’s latest weekly petroleum status report, Macquarie strategists revealed that they were forecasting that U.S. crude inventories would be up by 0.9 million barrels for the week ending July 17.

“This follows a 1.7 million barrel draw for the week ending July 10,” the strategists highlighted in their report.

“Within the crude balance, from refineries, we look for a bump in crude runs (+0.2 million barrels per day), pushing to a multi-year high at ~17.3 million barrels per day,” they added.

“Among net imports, we model a modest increase, with exports (+0.1 million barrels per day) and imports (+0.4 million barrels per day) up on a nominal basis,” they continued.

The Macquarie strategists warned in their report that the timing of cargoes remained a source of potential volatility in the weekly crude balance.

“From implied domestic supply (prod.+adj.+transfers), we look for a slight decrease (-0.1 million barrels per day),” they went on to state.

“Rounding out the picture, we anticipate a larger SPR draw (-5.1 million barrels) for the week ending 7/17. While we model SPR releases as immediately benefiting commercial stocks, the precise timing of these flows could also add noise to weekly balances,” they added.

The Macquarie strategists also revealed in the report that, “among products”, they looked for “a draw in gasoline (-1.7 million barrels) with builds in distillate (+2.6 million barrels) and jet (+2.1 million barrels)”.

“We model implied demand for these three products at ~14.4 million barrels per day for the week ending 7/17,” the strategists concluded in the report.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com