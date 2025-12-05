USA Crude Oil Stocks Rise Week on Week

Crude oil stocks, not including the SPR, stood at 427.5 million barrels on November 28, according to the EIA's latest weekly petroleum status report.

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), increased by 0.6 million barrels from the week ending November 21 to the week ending November 28, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) highlighted in its latest weekly petroleum status report.

That EIA report was released on December 3 and included data for the week ending November 28. It showed that crude oil stocks, not including the SPR, stood at 427.5 million barrels on November 28, 426.9 million barrels on November 21, and 423.4 million barrels on November 29, 2024.

Crude oil in the SPR stood at 411.7 million barrels on November 28, 411.4 million barrels on November 21, and 391.8 million barrels on November 29, 2024, the report revealed. Total petroleum stocks - including crude oil, total motor gasoline, fuel ethanol, kerosene type jet fuel, distillate fuel oil, residual fuel oil, propane/propylene, and other oils - stood at 1.687 billion barrels on November 28, the report showed. Total petroleum stocks were up 5.5 million barrels week on week and up 58.5 million barrels year on year, the report pointed out.

“At 427.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about three percent below the five year average for this time of year,” the EIA noted in its latest weekly petroleum status report.

“Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 4.5 million barrels from last week and are about two percent below the five year average for this time of year. Finished gasoline and blending components inventories increased last week,” it added.

“Distillate fuel inventories increased by 2.1 million barrels last week and are about seven percent below the five year average for this time of year. Propane/propylene inventories decreased 0.7 million barrels from last week and are about 15 percent above the five year average for this time of year,” it continued.

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 16.9 million barrels per day during the week ending November 28, according to the report, which noted that this was 433,000 barrels per day more than the previous week’s average.

“Refineries operated at 94.1 percent of their operable capacity last week,” the EIA said in the report.

“Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.8 million barrels per day. Distillate fuel production increased by 53,000 barrels per day last week, averaging 5.1 million barrels per day,” it added.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.0 million barrels per day last week, the report revealed. It outlined that this was a decrease of 456,000 barrels per day from the previous week.

“Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 5.9 million barrels per day, 14.4 percent less than the same four-week period last year,” the EIA said in its report.

“Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 772,000 barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 190,000 barrels per day,” it added.

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 20.3 million barrels a day, down by 0.5 percent from the same period last year, the EIA stated in the report.

“Over the past four weeks, motor gasoline product supplied averaged 8.7 million barrels a day, down by 1.2 percent from the same as the last year period,” the EIA said.

“Distillate fuel product supplied averaged 3.7 million barrels a day over the past four weeks, down by 2.0 percent from the same period last year. Jet fuel product supplied was down 1.9 percent compared with the same four-week period last year,” it continued.

Analyst View

In a Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB) report sent to Rigzone on December 4, which focused on the EIA’s latest weekly petroleum status report, Ole R. Hvalbye, a commodities analyst at the company, noted that “U.S. crude inventories posted a modest 0.6 million barrel build last week, lifting stocks to 427.5 million barrels, about three percent below the seasonal five-year average”.

“Refinery runs rose sharply: crude throughput climbed 433,000 barrels per day to 16.9 million barrels per day, pushing utilization to a strong 94.1 percent, one of the highest levels of the year,” he added.

Hvalbye also noted that product inventories “surged”.

“Gasoline stocks rose 4.5 million barrels (now ~two percent below the norm) and distillates increased 2.1 million barrels (~seven percent below average), consistent with seasonal patterns but still notable given the scale of the build,” he said.

“Propane slipped 0.7 million barrels yet remains significantly above historical levels. Total commercial petroleum inventories (excl. SPR) rose 5.2 million barrels in the week, confirming broad accumulation across the barrel,” he added.

“Crude imports eased 456,000 barrels per day to 6.0 million barrels per day, though the four-week average remains 14 percent below last year,” he continued.

“Product supplied, a proxy for demand, averaged 20.3 million barrels per day, down 0.5 percent year on year, with gasoline (-1.2 percent year on year), distillates (-2.0 percent year on year), and jet fuel (-1.9 percent year on year) all showing softer consumption levels,” he highlighted.

Hvalbye went on to state in the report that, “overall”, the EIA report “reinforces a well-supplied U.S. balance”.

“Very strong refinery runs, broad product builds, and slow demand continue to push inventories higher as we have entered December,” he noted.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com