USA Crude Oil Stocks Rise More Than 5MM Barrels WoW

Crude oil stocks, not including the SPR, stood at 461.6 million barrels on March 27, according to the EIA's latest weekly petroleum status report.

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), increased by 5.5 million barrels from the week ending March 20 to the week ending March 27, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) highlighted in its latest weekly petroleum status report.

The EIA report, which was released on April 1 and included data for the week ending March 27, showed that crude oil stocks, not including the SPR, stood at 461.6 million barrels on March 27, 456.2 million barrels on March 20, and 439.8 million barrels on March 28, 2025. The report highlighted that data may not add up to totals due to independent rounding.

Crude oil in the SPR stood at 415.1 million barrels on March 27, 415.4 million barrels on March 20, and 396.4 million barrels on March 28, 2025, the report showed. Total petroleum stocks - including crude oil, total motor gasoline, fuel ethanol, kerosene type jet fuel, distillate fuel oil, residual fuel oil, propane/propylene, and other oils - stood at 1.688 billion barrels on March 27, the report highlighted. Total petroleum stocks were down 2.5 million barrels week on week and up 82.8 million barrels year on year, the report pointed out.

“At 461.6 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 0.1 percent above the five year average for this time of year,” the EIA said in its latest weekly petroleum status report.

“Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 0.6 million barrels from last week and are four percent above the five year average for this time of year. Finished gasoline inventories increased while blending components inventories decreased last week,” it added.

“Distillate fuel inventories decreased by 2.1 million barrels last week and are about three percent below the five year average for this time of year. Propane/propylene inventories increased by 4.1 million barrels from last week and are 71 percent above the five year average for this time of year,” it continued.

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 16.4 million barrels per day during the week ending March 27, according to the EIA report, which pointed out that this was 220,000 barrels per day less than the previous week’s average.

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“Refineries operated at 92.1 percent of their operable capacity last week,” the EIA said in the report.

“Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.6 million barrels per day. Distillate fuel production remained steady, averaging 5.0 million barrels per day,” it added.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.5 million barrels per day last week, according to the report, which outlined that this was a decrease of 10,000 barrels per day from the previous week.

“Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.6 million barrels per day, 12.8 percent more than the same four-week period last year,” the EIA noted in its report.

“Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 502,000 barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 117,000 barrels per day,” it added.

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 20.9 million barrels per day, up by 4.2 percent from the same period last year, the EIA stated in the report.

“Over the past four weeks, motor gasoline product supplied averaged 8.9 million barrels per day, up by 1.3 percent from the same period last year,” the EIA added.

“Distillate fuel product supplied averaged 4 million barrels per day over the past four weeks, up by 5.6 percent from the same period last year. Jet fuel product supplied was down 3.5 percent compared with the same four-week period last year,” the EIA continued.

The EIA also highlighted in its report that the price for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil was $101.26 per barrel on March 27, “$2.55 more than a week ago, and $31.52 more than a year ago”.

The organization went on to state that the national average retail price for regular gasoline increased to $3.990 per gallon on March 30. It highlighted that this was $0.029 more than last week’s price and $0.828 more than the year-ago price.

The national average retail diesel fuel price increased $0.026 to $5.401 per gallon, according to the EIA report, which pointed out that this was $1.809 more than the price one year ago.

According to the AAA Fuel Prices website, as of April 2, the average U.S. regular gasoline price stood at $4.081 per gallon and the average U.S. diesel price stood at $5.507 per gallon.

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