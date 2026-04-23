USA Crude Oil Stocks Rise Almost 2MM Barrels WoW

Crude oil stocks, not including the SPR, stood at 465.7 million barrels on April 17, the EIA's latest weekly petroleum status report showed.

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), increased by 1.9 million barrels from the week ending April 10 to the week ending April 17.

That’s what the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) highlighted in its latest weekly petroleum status report, which was released on April 22 and included data for the week ending April 17.

This report showed that crude oil stocks, not including the SPR, stood at 465.7 million barrels on April 17, 463.8 million barrels on April 10, and 443.1 million barrels on April 18, 2025. Crude oil in the SPR stood at 405.0 million barrels on April 17, 409.2 million barrels on April 10, and 397.5 million barrels on April 18, 2025, the report revealed.

Total petroleum stocks - including crude oil, total motor gasoline, fuel ethanol, kerosene type jet fuel, distillate fuel oil, residual fuel oil, propane/propylene, and other oils - stood at 1.669 billion barrels on April 17, according to this EIA report. Total petroleum stocks were down 5.9 million barrels week on week and up 63.8 million barrels year on year, the report pointed out.

“At 465.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about three percent above the five-year average for this time of year,” the EIA noted in its latest weekly petroleum status report.

“Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 4.6 million barrels from last week and are 0.5 percent below the five-year average for this time of year. Finished gasoline inventories increased, while blending component inventories decreased last week,” it added.

“Distillate fuel inventories decreased by 3.4 million barrels last week and are about eight percent below the five-year average for this time of year. Propane/propylene inventories increased by 2.1 million barrels from last week and are 69 percent above the five year average for this time of year,” it continued

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U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 16.0 million barrels per day during the week ending April 17, according to the report, which noted that this was 55,000 barrels per day less than the previous week’s average.

“Refineries operated at 89.1 percent of their operable capacity last week,” the EIA said in the report.

“Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 10.1 million barrels per day. Distillate fuel production increased, averaging 5.0 million barrels per day,” it added.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.1 million barrels per day last week, the report noted. It outlined that this was an increase of 787,000 barrels per day from the previous week.

“Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.0 million barrels per day, 0.4 percent less than the same four-week period last year,” the EIA said.

“Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 587,000 barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 190,000 barrels per day,” it added.

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 20.5 million barrels per day, according to the EIA’s report, which pointed out that this was up by 3.0 percent from the same period last year.

“Over the past four weeks, motor gasoline product supplied averaged 8.8 million barrels per day, up by 1.7 percent from the same period last year,” the EIA said in its report.

“Distillate fuel product supplied averaged 4.0 million barrels per day over the past four weeks, up by 3.4 percent from the same period last year. Jet fuel product supplied was down 6.5 percent compared with the same four-week period last year,” it continued.

In an oil and gas report sent to Rigzone on Tuesday by the Macquarie team, Macquarie strategists revealed that they were forecasting that U.S. crude inventories would be up by 2.2 million barrels for the week ending April 17.

“This follows a 0.9 million barrel draw in the prior week, with the crude balance realizing significantly tighter than our expectations, and export timing potentially contributing to this gap,” the strategists said in that report.

The EIA’s previous weekly petroleum status report, which was released on April 15 and included data for the week ending April 10, highlighted that U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, excluding those in the SPR, decreased by 0.9 million barrels from the week ending April 3 to the week ending April 10.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com