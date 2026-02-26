USA Crude Oil Stocks Jump 16MM Barrels Week on Week

Crude oil stocks, not including the SPR, stood at 435.8 million barrels on February 20, the EIA's latest weekly petroleum status report showed.

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), increased by 16.0 million barrels from the week ending February 13 to the week ending February 20, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) highlighted in its latest weekly petroleum status report.

This report, which was released on February 25 and included data for the week ending February 20, showed that crude oil stocks, not including the SPR, stood at 435.8 million barrels on February 20, 419.8 million barrels on February 13, and 430.2 million barrels on February 21, 2025. Crude oil in the SPR stood at 415.4 million barrels on February 20 and February 13, and 395.3 million barrels on February 21, 2025, the report showed.

Total petroleum stocks - including crude oil, total motor gasoline, fuel ethanol, kerosene type jet fuel, distillate fuel oil, residual fuel oil, propane/propylene, and other oils - stood at 1.681 billion barrels on February 20, the report highlighted. Total petroleum stocks were up 11.2 million barrels week on week and up 76.2 million barrels year on year, the report pointed out.

“At 435.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about three percent below the five year average for this time of year,” the EIA said in its latest weekly petroleum status report.

“Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 1.0 million barrels from last week and are three percent above the five year average for this time of year. Finished gasoline inventories decreased last week and blending components inventories increased last week,” it added.

“Distillate fuel inventories increased by 0.3 million barrels last week and are about five percent below the five year average for this time of year. Propane/propylene inventories decreased by 1.7 million barrels from last week and are 46 percent above the five year average for this time of year,” it continued.

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15.7 million barrels per day during the week ending February 20, according to the EIA report, which pointed out that this was 416,000 barrels per day less than the previous week’s average.

“Refineries operated at 88.6 percent of their operable capacity last week,” the EIA said in its report.

“Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.2 million barrels per day. Distillate fuel production decreased by 136,000 barrels per day last week, averaging 4.8 million barrels per day,” it added.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.7 million barrels per day last week, the report noted. This marked an increase of 136,000 barrels per day from the previous week, the EIA report outlined.

“Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.5 million barrels per day, 4.9 percent more than the same four-week period last year,” the EIA stated in its report.

“Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 563,000 barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 411,000 barrels per day,” it added.

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 21.4 million barrels a day, up by 5.4 percent from the same period last year, the EIA noted in its report.

“Over the past four weeks, motor gasoline product supplied averaged 8.5 million barrels a day, up by 1.0 percent from the same period last year,” it went on to state.

“Distillate fuel product supplied averaged 4.4 million barrels a day over the past four weeks, up by 4.0 percent from the same period last year. Jet fuel product supplied was up 3.2 percent compared with the same four-week period last year,” it continued.

In its previous weekly petroleum status report, which was released on February 19 and included data for the week ending February 13, the EIA highlighted that U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, excluding those in SPR, decreased by 9.0 million barrels from the week ending February 6 to the week ending February 13.

In an EIA weekly petroleum status report released on February 11, which included data for the week ending February 6, the EIA highlighted that U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, excluding those in the SPR, increased by 8.5 million barrels from the week ending January 30 to the week ending February 6.

