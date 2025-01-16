USA Crude Oil Stocks Drop 2MM Barrels WoW

Crude oil stocks, excluding the SPR, stood at 412.7 million barrels on January 10, the EIA revealed.

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) decreased by 2.0 million barrels from the week ending January 3 to the week ending January 10, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) highlighted in its latest weekly petroleum status report.

Crude oil stocks, excluding the SPR, stood at 412.7 million barrels on January 10, 414.6 million barrels on January 3, and 429.9 million barrels on January 12, 2024, the EIA report revealed. Crude oil in the SPR came in at 394.3 million barrels on January 10, 393.8 million barrels on January 3, and 355.6 million barrels on January 12, 2024, the report showed. The EIA report highlighted that data may not add up to totals due to independent rounding.

Total petroleum stocks - including crude oil, total motor gasoline, fuel ethanol, kerosene type jet fuel, distillate fuel oil, residual fuel oil, propane/propylene, and other oils - stood at 1.625 billion barrels on January 10, the report revealed. This figure was down 2.9 million barrels week on week and up 6.6 million barrels year on year, the report outlined.

“At 412.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about six percent below the five year average for this time of year,” the EIA noted in its report.

“Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 5.9 million barrels from last week and are sightly below the five year average for this time of year. Finished gasoline inventories and blending components inventories increased last week,” it added.

“Distillate fuel inventories increased by 3.1 million barrels last week and are about four percent below the five year average for this time of year. Propane/propylene inventories decreased by 4.7 million barrels from last week and are seven percent above the five year average for this time of year,” it continued.

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 16.6 million barrels per day during the week ending January 10, according to the report, which highlighted that this was 255,000 barrels per day less than the previous week’s average.

“Refineries operated at 91.7 percent of their operable capacity last week,” the EIA noted in the report.

“Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.3 million barrels per day. Distillate fuel production decreased last week, averaging 5.2 million barrels per day,” it added.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.1 million barrels per day last week, the report stated. That was a decrease of 304,000 barrels per day from the previous week, according to the report.

“Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.5 million barrels per day, 3.3 percent less than the same four-week period last year,” the report noted.

“Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 450,000 barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 219,000 barrels per day,” it added.

The EIA report stated that total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 20.2 million barrels a day. That was up by 1.1 percent from the same period last year, the report pointed out.

“Over the past four weeks, motor gasoline product supplied averaged 8.5 million barrels a day, up by 0.8 percent from the same period last year,” it added.

“Distillate fuel product supplied averaged 3.6 million barrels a day over the past four weeks, up by 5.8 percent from the same period last year. Jet fuel product supplied was up 6.4 percent compared with the same four-week period last year,” it continued.

In a report sent to Rigzone by the Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB) team on Thursday morning, Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at the company, highlighted that “U.S. crude stocks fell two million barrels last week to its lowest level since April 2022”.

“U.S. crude stocks have declined every week since mid-November with a total of 17.6 million barrels,” Schieldrop pointed out in the report.

In an oil and gas report sent to Rigzone by the Macquarie team on Monday, Macquarie strategists revealed that they were forecasting that U.S. crude inventories would be up 3.0 million barrels for the week ending January 10.

