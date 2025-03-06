USA Crude Oil Inventories Rise WoW

Crude oil stocks, not including the SPR, stood at 433.8 million barrels on February 28, according to the EIA's latest weekly petroleum status report.

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), increased by 3.6 million barrels from the week ending February 21 to the week ending February 28, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) highlighted in its latest weekly petroleum status report.

This report was released on March 5 and included data for the week ending February 28. The report showed that crude oil stocks, not including the SPR, stood at 433.8 million barrels on February 28, 430.2 million barrels on February 21, and 448.5 million barrels on March 1, 2024. Crude oil in the SPR stood at 395.3 million barrels on February 28 and February 21, and 361.0 million barrels on March 1, 2024, the report outlined.

Total petroleum stocks - including crude oil, total motor gasoline, fuel ethanol, kerosene type jet fuel, distillate fuel oil, residual fuel oil, propane/propylene, and other oils - stood at 1.600 billion barrels on February 28, the report showed. Total petroleum stocks were down 4.6 million barrels week on week and up 16.8 million barrels year on year, the report revealed.

“At 433.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about four percent below the five year average for this time of year,” the EIA stated in its latest weekly petroleum status report.

“Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 1.4 million barrels from last week and are one percent above the five year average for this time of year. Finished gasoline inventories increased, while blending components inventories decreased last week,” it added.

“Distillate fuel inventories decreased by 1.3 million barrels last week and are about six percent below the five year average for this time of year. Propane/propylene inventories decreased by 2.9 million barrels from last week and are four percent below the five year average for this time of year,” it continued.

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15.4 million barrels per day during the week ending February 28, according to the report, which highlighted that this was 346,000 barrels per day less than the previous week’s average.

“Refineries operated at 85.9 percent of their operable capacity last week,” the EIA said in its report.

“Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.6 million barrels per day. Distillate fuel production decreased last week, averaging 4.6 million barrels per day,” it added.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 5.8 million barrels per day last week, the report stated. It pointed out that this was a decrease of 106,000 barrels per day from the previous week.

“Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.0 million barrels per day, 10.7 percent less than the same four-week period last year,” the EIA said in the report.

“Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 603,000 barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 269,000 barrels per day,” it added.

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 20.2 million barrels a day, up by 3.4 percent from the same period last year, the EIA stated in the report.

“Over the past four weeks, motor gasoline product supplied averaged 8.5 million barrels a day, up by 0.9 percent from the same period last year,” the EIA added.

“Distillate fuel product supplied averaged 4.0 million barrels a day over the past four weeks, up by 7.1 percent from the same period last year. Jet fuel product supplied was up 1.3 percent compared with the same four-week period last year,” it continued.

In an oil and gas report sent to Rigzone late Monday by the Macquarie team, Macquarie strategists revealed that they were forecasting that U.S. crude inventories would be up by 1.2 million barrels for the week ending February 28.

“This compares to a 2.3 million barrel draw realized for the week ending February 21, with the crude balance realizing moderately tighter than we had anticipated amidst surprisingly strong crude runs,” the strategists stated in the report.

In its previous weekly petroleum status report, which was released on February 26 and included data for the week ending February 21, the EIA highlighted that U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, excluding those in the SPR, decreased by 2.3 million barrels from the week ending February 14 to the week ending February 21.

The EIA’s next weekly petroleum status report is scheduled to be released on March 12. It will include data for the week ending March 7.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com