USA Crude Oil Inventories Rise Week on Week

Crude oil stocks, not including the SPR, stood at 437.0 million barrels on March 14, according to the EIA's latest weekly petroleum status report.

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), increased by 1.7 million barrels from the week ending March 7 to the week ending March 14, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) highlighted in its latest weekly petroleum status report.

That report was released on March 19 and included data for the week ending March 14. This EIA report showed that crude oil stocks, not including the SPR, stood at 437.0 million barrels on March 14, 435.2 million barrels on March 7, and 445.0 million barrels on March 15, 2024. Crude oil in the SPR stood at 395.9 million barrels on March 14, 395.6 million barrels on March 7, and 362.3 million barrels on March 15, 2024, the report outlined. The EIA report highlighted that data may not add up to totals due to independent rounding.

Total petroleum stocks - including crude oil, total motor gasoline, fuel ethanol, kerosene type jet fuel, distillate fuel oil, residual fuel oil, propane/propylene, and other oils - stood at 1.596 billion barrels on March 14, the report showed. Total petroleum stocks were up 1.9 million barrels week on week and up 22.5 million barrels year on year, the report revealed.

“At 437.0 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about five percent below the five year average for this time of year,” the EIA said in its latest weekly petroleum status report.

“Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 0.5 million barrels from last week and are two percent above the five year average for this time of year. Finished gasoline inventories and blending components inventories both decreased last week,” it added.

“Distillate fuel inventories decreased by 2.8 million barrels last week and are about six percent below the five year average for this time of year. Propane/propylene inventories decreased by 1.9 million barrels from last week and are 12 percent below the five year average for this time of year,” it continued.

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15.7 million barrels per day during the week ending March 14, according to the EIA report, which highlighted that this was 45,000 barrels per day less than the previous week’s average.

“Refineries operated at 86.9 percent of their operable capacity last week. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.6 million barrels per day. Distillate fuel production increased last week, averaging 4.6 million barrels per day,” the EIA noted in the report.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 5.4 million barrels per day last week, the report stated. It outlined that this was a decrease of 85,000 barrels per day from the previous week.

“Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 5.6 million barrels per day, 11.0 percent less than the same four-week period last year,” the EIA said in the report.

“Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 657,000 barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 257,000 barrels per day,” it added.

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 20.6 million barrels a day, up by 2.5 percent from the same period last year, the EIA stated in its report.

“Over the past four weeks, motor gasoline product supplied averaged 8.8 million barrels a day, even with the same period last year,” it added.

“Distillate fuel product supplied averaged 4.0 million barrels a day over the past four weeks, up by 8.3 percent from the same period last year. Jet fuel product supplied was up 5.2 percent compared with the same four-week period last year,” the EIA went on to state.

In a market analysis sent to Rigzone on Wednesday, Quasar Elizundia, Expert Research Strategist at Pepperstone, said, “according to the latest weekly report from the Energy Information Administration, U.S. crude inventories rose by 1.7 million barrels, a figure that surprised the market, generating downward pressure”.

“This increase reflects a temporary weakening in domestic demand, heightening concerns among investors about a potential economic slowdown,” Elizundia added.

In an oil and gas report sent to Rigzone late Monday by the Macquarie team, Macquarie strategists revealed that they were forecasting that U.S. crude inventories would be down by 1.2 million barrels for the week ending March 14.

