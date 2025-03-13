USA Crude Oil Inventories Rise 1.4MM Barrels WoW

'At 435.2 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about five percent below the five year average for this time of year', the EIA said.

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), increased by 1.4 million barrels from the week ending February 28 to the week ending March 7, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) highlighted in its latest weekly petroleum status report.

That report was released on March 12 and included data for the week ending March 7. The report showed that crude oil stocks, not including the SPR, stood at 435.2 million barrels on March 7, 433.8 million barrels on February 28, and 447.0 million barrels on March 8, 2024. Crude oil in the SPR stood at 395.6 million barrels on March 7, 395.3 million barrels on February 28, and 361.6 million barrels on March 8, 2024, the report outlined.

Total petroleum stocks - including crude oil, total motor gasoline, fuel ethanol, kerosene type jet fuel, distillate fuel oil, residual fuel oil, propane/propylene, and other oils - stood at 1.594 billion barrels on March 7, the report showed. Total petroleum stocks were down 5.7 million barrels week on week and up 15.2 million barrels year on year, the report revealed.

“At 435.2 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about five percent below the five year average for this time of year,” the EIA said in the report.

“Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 5.7 million barrels from last week and are one percent above the five year average for this time of year. Finished gasoline inventories and blending components inventories both decreased last week,” it added.

“Distillate fuel inventories decreased by 1.6 million barrels last week and are about five percent below the five year average for this time of year. Propane/propylene inventories decreased by 3.4 million barrels from last week and are 10 percent below the five year average for this time of year,” it continued.

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15.7 million barrels per day during the week ending March 7, 2025, according to the report, which noted that this was 321,000 barrels per day more than the previous week’s average.

“Refineries operated at 86.5 percent of their operable capacity last week,” the EIA said in the report.

“Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.6 million barrels per day. Distillate fuel production decreased last week, averaging 4.5 million barrels per day,” it added.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 5.5 million barrels per day last week, the EIA stated in the report. It highlighted that this was a decrease of 343,000 barrels per day from the previous week.

“Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 5.8 million barrels per day, 10.6 percent less than the same four-week period last year,” the EIA said in its report.

“Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 578,000 barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 249,000 barrels per day,” it added.

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 20.7 million barrels a day, up by 3.9 percent from the same period last year, the EIA stated in its latest weekly petroleum status report.

“Over the past four weeks, motor gasoline product supplied averaged 8.7 million barrels a day, up by 0.1 percent from the same period last year,” the EIA said.

“Distillate fuel product supplied averaged 4.1 million barrels a day over the past four weeks, up by 9.5 percent from the same period last year. Jet fuel product supplied was up 1.5 percent compared with the same four-week period last year,” it added.

In an oil and gas report sent to Rigzone by the Macquarie team late Monday, Macquarie strategists revealed that they were forecasting that U.S. crude inventories would be up 5.7 million barrels for the week ending March 7.

“This compares to our early look for the week which anticipated a 7.9 million barrel build, and a 3.6 million barrel build realized for the week ending February 28,” the strategists said in the report.

“Across both crude and products, our balances are modestly tighter than anticipated in our early view,” they added.

In its previous weekly petroleum status report, which was released on March 5 and included data for the week ending February 28, the EIA highlighted that U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, excluding those in the SPR, increased by 3.6 million barrels from the week ending February 21 to the week ending February 28.

The EIA’s next weekly petroleum status report is scheduled to be released on March 19. It will include data for the week ending March 14.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com