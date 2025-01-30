USA Crude Oil Inventories Increase WoW

Crude oil stocks, not including the SPR, stood at 415.1 million barrels on January 24, according to the EIA.

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), increased by 3.5 million barrels from the week ending January 17 to the week ending January 24, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) highlighted in its latest weekly petroleum status report.

The report, which was released on January 29 and included data for the week ending January 24, showed that crude oil stocks, not including the SPR, stood at 415.1 million barrels on January 24, 411.7 million barrels on January 17, and 421.9 million barrels on January 26, 2024. The EIA report highlighted that data may not add up to totals due to independent rounding.

Crude oil in the SPR stood at 394.8 million barrels on January 24, 394.6 million barrels on January 17, and 357.4 million barrels on January 26, 2024, the report showed.

Total petroleum stocks - including crude oil, total motor gasoline, fuel ethanol, kerosene type jet fuel, distillate fuel oil, residual fuel oil, propane/propylene, and other oils - stood at 1.608 billion barrels on January 24, the report revealed. This figure was down 13.6 million barrels week on week and up 19.2 million barrels year on year, the report outlined.

“At 415.1 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about six percent below the five year average for this time of year,” the EIA noted in its report.

“Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 3.0 million barrels from last week and are slightly below the five year average for this time of year. Finished gasoline inventories and blending components inventories increased last week,” it added.

“Distillate fuel inventories decreased by 5.0 million barrels last week and are about nine percent below the five year average for this time of year,” the EIA continued.

“Propane/propylene inventories decreased by 7.9 million barrels from last week and are two percent above the five year average for this time of year,” it went on to state.

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15.2 million barrels per day during the week ending January 24, according to the release, which highlighted that this was 333 ,000 barrels per day less than the previous week’s average.

“Refineries operated at 83.5 percent of their operable capacity last week,” the EIA said in the report.

“Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.2 million barrels per day. Distillate fuel production increased last week, averaging 4.7 million barrels per day,” it added.

The EIA report stated that U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.4 million barrels per day last week. It pointed out that this was a decrease of 297,000 barrels per day from the previous week.

“Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.4 million barrels per day, 3.6 percent more than the same four-week period last year,” the EIA said in the report.

“Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 634,000 barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 182,000 barrels per day,” it added.

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 20.3 million barrels a day, up by 2.5 percent from the same period last year, the EIA stated in the report.

“Over the past four weeks, motor gasoline product supplied averaged 8.3 million barrels a day, up by 1.8 percent from the same period last year,” the EIA added.

“Distillate fuel product supplied averaged 3.9 million barrels a day over the past four weeks, up by 6.9 percent from the same period last year. Jet fuel product supplied was up 4.5 percent compared with the same four-week period last year,” the EIA continued in the report.

The EIA also noted in the report that the national average retail price for regular gasoline decreased to $3.103 per gallon on January 27, “$0.006 below last week’s price, and $0.008 more than the year-ago price”. The national average retail diesel fuel price decreased $0.056 to $3.659 per gallon, $0.208 lower than the price one year ago, the EIA stated in the report.

According to the AAA Fuel Prices website, as of January 30, the average U.S. regular gasoline price is $3.117 per gallon and the average U.S. diesel price is $3.667 per gallon.

In an oil and gas report sent to Rigzone by the Macquarie team late Monday, Macquarie strategists revealed that they were forecasting that U.S. crude inventories would be up 4.8 million barrels for the week ending January 24.

“This compares to our early look for the week which anticipated a 2.7 million barrel build, and a 1.0 million barrel draw realized for the week ending January 17,” the strategists said in that report.

In its previous weekly petroleum status report, which was released on January 23, the EIA highlighted that U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, excluding those in the SPR, decreased by 1.0 million barrels from the week ending January 10 to the week ending January 17.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com