USA Crude Oil Inventories Drop Week on Week

Crude oil stocks, not including the SPR, stood at 440.4 million barrels on April 25, the EIA's latest weekly petroleum status report showed.

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), decreased by 2.7 million barrels from the week ending April 18 to the week ending April 25, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) highlighted in its latest weekly petroleum status report.

That EIA report was released on April 30 and included data for the week ending April 25. It showed that crude oil stocks, not including the SPR, stood at 440.4 million barrels on April 25, 443.1 million barrels on April 18, and 460.9 million barrels on April 26, 2024. Crude oil in the SPR stood at 398.5 million barrels on April 25, 397.5 million barrels on April 18, and 366.3 million barrels on April 26, 2024, the report outlined.

Total petroleum stocks - including crude oil, total motor gasoline, fuel ethanol, kerosene type jet fuel, distillate fuel oil, residual fuel oil, propane/propylene, and other oils - stood at 1.610 billion barrels on April 25, the report showed. Total petroleum stocks were up 5.3 million barrels week on week and up 2.8 million barrels year on year, the report revealed.

“At 440.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about six percent below the five year average for this time of year,” the EIA noted in its latest weekly petroleum status report.

“Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by four million barrels from last week and are about four percent below the five year average for this time of year. Finished gasoline and blending components inventories decreased last week,” it added.

“Distillate fuel inventories increased by 0.9 million barrels last week and are about 13 percent below the five year average for this time of year. Propane/propylene inventories increased by 0.6 million barrels from last week and are eight percent below the five year average for this time of year,” it continued.

The EIA noted in the report that U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 16.1 million barrels per day during the week ending April 25, 2025. It highlighted that this was 189,000 barrels per day more than the previous week’s average.

“Refineries operated at 88.6 percent of their operable capacity last week,” the EIA said.

“Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.5 million barrels per day. Distillate fuel production was flat last week, averaging 4.6 million barrels per day,” it added.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 5.5 million barrels per day last week, according to the report, which outlined that this was a decrease of 90,000 barrels per day from the previous week.

“Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 5.8 million barrels per day, 11 percent less than the same four-week period last year,” the EIA stated in the report.

“Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 581,000 barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 99,000 barrels per day,” it added.

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 19.7 million barrels a day, the report noted, pointing out that this was up by 0.3 percent from the same period last year.

“Over the past four weeks, motor gasoline product supplied averaged 8.9 million barrels a day, up by 3.2 percent from the same period last year,” the EIA said in the report.

“Distillate fuel product supplied averaged 3.8 million barrels a day over the past four weeks, up by 10.3 percent from the same period last year. Jet fuel product supplied was up 11.9 percent compared with the same four-week period last year,” it continued.

In an oil and gas report sent to Rigzone late Monday by the Macquarie team, Macquarie strategists revealed that they were forecasting that U.S. crude inventories would be up by 4.3 million barrels for the week ending April 25.

“This compares to our early look which anticipated a 7.0 million barrel build. On the product side of the ledger, in aggregate, our expectations are little changed,” the strategists noted in that report.

In its previous weekly petroleum status report, which was released on April 23 and included data for the week ending April 18, the EIA highlighted that U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, excluding those in the SPR, increased by 0.2 million barrels from the week ending April 11 to the week ending April 18.

The EIA’s next weekly petroleum status report is scheduled to be released on May 7 and will include data for the week ending May 2.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com